Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks Lord Vishnu's awakening, beginning auspicious period.

November 20, 2026, features rare planetary and nakshatra combinations.

Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius may see financial gains, career opportunities.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds great religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. Celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Kartik month, the festival marks the end of Lord Vishnu's four-month-long cosmic slumber, known as Yog Nidra. According to religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu awakens on this day, marking the beginning of an auspicious period for marriages and other important ceremonies.

This year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 20, 2026. According to astrological predictions, the occasion will be particularly significant due to a rare planetary and nakshatra combination. The day will witness the presence of Purva Bhadrapada and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatras along with Siddhi Yoga.

This combination is considered favourable for three zodiac signs. According to astrological beliefs, people born under these signs may experience financial gains, career opportunities and positive developments in their personal lives.

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Cancer

Dev Uthani Ekadashi may bring favourable developments for Cancer natives. During this period, some long-awaited wishes may come true, while financial matters are likely to improve. Those facing money-related difficulties may find relief, and new opportunities could emerge in their professional lives.

For working professionals, this period may bring promising opportunities, including the possibility of an important career-related deal. New sources of income may also emerge, strengthening their financial position.

Family life is also expected to remain pleasant. Cancer natives may get an opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones, bringing greater happiness and harmony at home.

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Leo

For Leo natives, Dev Uthani Ekadashi may bring good fortune and financial opportunities. Their pending plans may finally move forward, while new opportunities for professional growth could come their way.

Tasks that have remained incomplete for a long time may also reach completion, bringing a sense of satisfaction and renewed enthusiasm.

There may also be positive developments in the personal lives of those who are eligible for marriage. Obstacles related to marriage could gradually disappear, and families may agree to proposals. Those who have been consistently working towards a particular goal may also see progress.

Overall, this period may bring encouraging changes in both career and personal life for Leo natives.

Sagittarius

Dev Uthani Ekadashi may prove favourable for Sagittarius natives, with luck supporting their efforts. They may receive positive results for their hard work, while happiness and harmony are likely to prevail in their family lives.

Relationships with family members may improve, and mutual understanding and cooperation could increase. Friendships may also become stronger, with friends extending support during challenging situations.

Success in different areas may boost confidence and encourage Sagittarius natives to become more active in their social lives. This period may also motivate them to focus on their goals and move ahead with renewed determination.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]