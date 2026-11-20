Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is being observed on November 20, 2026, according to the Hindu calendar. Falling on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Kartik month, the occasion marks the end of Chaturmas, the four-month period during which Lord Vishnu is believed to remain in divine sleep. His awakening is traditionally associated with the return of auspicious activities, including weddings and housewarming ceremonies. Devotees observe a fast, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and perform special rituals. The occasion also marks the beginning of preparations for the traditional Tulsi Vivah ceremony.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Date And Auspicious Timings

According to the Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:15 am on November 20 and ends at 6:31 am on November 21. The fasting date differs for Smarta and Vaishnava devotees.

Smarta tradition: November 20, 2026

Vaishnava tradition: November 21, 2026

Devotees should follow the fasting date prescribed by their respective sect and family traditions.

Important Puja Muhurats:

Brahma Muhurta: 5:01 am to 5:54 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:45 am to 12:28 pm

Vijay Muhurta: 1:53 pm to 2:35 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 5:26 pm to 5:52 pm

Worshipping Lord Vishnu, chanting his name, and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama during these auspicious periods are considered beneficial.

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Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Parana And Tulsi Vivah Date

Those observing the fast on November 20 according to the Smarta tradition will break it on Saturday, November 21. As per the given Panchang, the Parana window is from 1:28 pm to 3:42 pm. Devotees should offer prayers and Naivedya to Lord Vishnu before breaking their fast.

Vaishnava devotees observing the fast on November 21 will perform Parana on November 22. The exact timing should be checked according to the local Panchang.

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Tulsi Vivah 2026 Date And Timings

Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 21, 2026, according to the provided Panchang. The ceremony traditionally marks the symbolic wedding of Goddess Tulsi with Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form or Lord Krishna.

Date: November 21, 2026

Day: Saturday

Dwadashi Tithi begins: 6:31 am on November 21

Dwadashi Tithi ends: 4:56 am on November 22

Many households perform Tulsi Vivah in the evening. The Tulsi plant and its Vrindavan are decorated with flowers, rangoli, and lamps before the wedding rituals begin.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: Religious Significance And Puja Rituals

According to Hindu religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters a period of divine sleep on Devshayani Ekadashi, which falls during the Ashadha month. These four months are known as Chaturmas. During this time, many Hindu communities traditionally avoid major auspicious ceremonies, including weddings and housewarming rituals.

Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, marking the conclusion of Chaturmas. This is why Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also called Prabodhini Ekadashi. Fasting, prayers, charity, and devotional activities performed on this day are considered spiritually significant. The occasion is also associated with the belief that observing the vrat brings religious merit.

Common Puja Rituals:

Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

The home temple is cleaned before worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Yellow flowers, Tulsi leaves, fruits, and other offerings are presented to the deities.

Devotees observe a fast and recite Vishnu mantras, perform bhajans, and participate in kirtans.

Lamps are lit near the Tulsi plant in the evening.

In several regions, sugarcane, amla, and seasonal fruits are also included in the worship.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the end of Chaturmas and the return of auspicious ceremonies in Hindu tradition. Along with Vishnu worship and fasting, the occasion brings the Tulsi Vivah celebrations, which are observed according to regional and family customs. Devotees should check their local Panchang for the correct fasting and Parana timings.