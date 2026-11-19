Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Pradosh combines Shiva and Sun God worship auspiciously.

Mulank 1 individuals, ruled by the Sun, benefit from this occasion.

It aids confidence, overcomes obstacles, fosters humility, self-control.

Offer water to Sun, Shiva Abhishek, chant Om Namah Shivaya.

Ravi Pradosh holds special significance in Hinduism as it brings together the worship of Lord Shiva and the Sun God. According to numerology and astrological beliefs, this occasion is considered particularly auspicious for people with Mulank 1. The combination of the Sun and Lord Shiva is believed to bring balance, strengthen confidence and help overcome obstacles in life.

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of every lunar fortnight and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. When Trayodashi falls on a Sunday, it is known as Ravi Pradosh Vrat. Since Sunday is associated with the Sun God, this occasion holds special importance for people whose ruling planet is the Sun.

Who Has Mulank 1? Know Its Connection With The Sun

According to numerology, people born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month have Mulank 1.

The ruling planet of Mulank 1 is the Sun, which is regarded as the symbol of confidence, leadership, authority, recognition and energy in astrology.

People with this birth number are generally considered ambitious, independent and determined to achieve success through their own efforts. They often possess strong leadership qualities and prefer taking charge of situations.

However, excessive confidence, impatience and anger can sometimes become challenges for them.

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Why Is Ravi Pradosh Special For Mulank 1?

According to religious beliefs, Sunday is dedicated to the Sun God, while Pradosh Vrat is associated with Lord Shiva. This combination is considered significant for people with Mulank 1.

While the Sun represents energy, confidence and leadership, worshipping Lord Shiva is believed to encourage peace, humility and self-control.

According to astrological beliefs, worshipping both deities on Ravi Pradosh can help Mulank 1 individuals overcome obstacles and attract success, recognition and positive energy into their lives.

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5 Special Remedies For Mulank 1 On Ravi Pradosh

People with Mulank 1 can follow these five traditional remedies on Ravi Pradosh for spiritual growth and positivity.

1. Offer Arghya To The Sun God: Wake up before sunrise on Sunday, take a bath and offer water to the Sun God using a copper vessel. You can add red sandalwood and Akshat (unbroken rice grains) to the water. Chant 'Om Suryaya Namah' or 'Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah' while offering Arghya.

2. Perform Abhishek Of Lord Shiva: During the evening Pradosh period, perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva with pure water, Gangajal and raw milk. This ritual is considered auspicious for seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

3. Chant The Panchakshari Mantra: During the puja, chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' at least 108 times using a Rudraksha mala. It is believed to bring peace of mind and spiritual strength.

4. Offer Red Flowers: Red is considered especially dear to the Sun God. Offering red flowers, such as hibiscus or roses, during worship is believed to bring auspicious results.

5. Donate Sattvik Items: Donate wheat, jaggery, copper utensils or red clothes to someone in need, according to your capacity. Such donations are traditionally believed to strengthen the influence of the Sun.

Important Rules To Follow During Ravi Pradosh Puja

While observing Ravi Pradosh, devotees should keep certain traditional practices in mind.

Avoid Offering Tulsi Leaves: According to religious beliefs, Tulsi leaves are not offered during the worship of Lord Shiva. Therefore, avoid placing them on the Shivling.

Maintain Control Over Your Speech: Avoid arguments, harsh words and anger during the vrat and puja. Maintaining a calm and positive attitude is considered important.

Observe The Fast According To Your Capacity: Those who cannot observe a strict fast or a fruit-only fast can consume simple Sattvik food and remember Lord Shiva with devotion.

Spiritual Message For People With Mulank 1

Ravi Pradosh is considered a day of self-reflection and discipline for people with Mulank 1. While the Sun symbolises the strength and determination to move forward, devotion to Lord Shiva teaches the importance of humility, patience and staying grounded.

The occasion can be seen as an opportunity to control ego, practise self-discipline and welcome positive energy into life.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

