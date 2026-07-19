Can Feeding Donkeys Bring Rain? The Folk Tradition Behind Bhopal's Viral Video

With the month of Ashadha underway, several parts of India are still waiting for widespread monsoon showers. As rain delays continue, age-old folk traditions have once again come into the spotlight. One such ritual from Bhopal has gone viral on social media, where people are seen feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys in the hope of inviting rainfall. Rooted in local belief, the practice is linked to Lord Indra, the Hindu deity associated with rain. While there is no scientific evidence supporting the ritual, it continues to reflect India's rich cultural traditions and the faith that many communities place in centuries-old customs.

Bhopal Monsoon Ritual

A video from Bhopal has attracted widespread attention after locals were seen offering gulab jamuns to donkeys. According to popular belief, the ritual is performed to seek timely rainfall during the monsoon season. Many devotees believe that feeding donkeys in this manner pleases Lord Indra, who is regarded in Hindu tradition as the deity of rain. Although the practice has gained renewed attention online, it has been part of local folklore for generations.

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Belief Behind The Tradition

The custom is based entirely on traditional faith and has been passed down through generations in several communities. People perform the ritual with the hope that favourable weather and good rainfall will follow. However, there is no scientific evidence to support the belief that feeding donkeys can influence weather patterns. The practice is viewed as a cultural and religious tradition rather than a proven method of bringing rain.

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Monsoon And Folk Customs

Across India, different regions have their own customs to pray for rainfall during delayed monsoons. Special prayers, community rituals and symbolic offerings are often organised during the month of Ashadha, reflecting the deep connection between agriculture, seasonal changes and local traditions. While modern weather forecasts rely on scientific observations, these folk practices continue to hold cultural significance for many communities and remain an important part of India's diverse heritage.

Whether viewed as a matter of faith or folklore, the viral Bhopal ritual highlights how traditional beliefs continue to shape community practices during the monsoon season, even in the age of social media.