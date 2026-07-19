Yes, various regions in India have their own customs, special prayers, and symbolic offerings to pray for rainfall during delayed monsoons, reflecting deep cultural connections.
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Can Feeding Donkeys Bring Rain? The Folk Tradition Behind Bhopal's Viral Video
As delayed monsoon conditions persist, a viral video from Bhopal shows people feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys, following a traditional belief that the ritual pleases Lord Indra and invites rainfall. The custom reflects India's enduring folk traditions and cultural heritage.
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Can Feeding Donkeys Bring Rain? The Folk Tradition Behind Bhopal's Viral Video
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