Dalai Lama's Old Video On Compassion Goes Viral Again, Carries A Timeless Parenting Lesson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dalai Lama's video on mother's compassion resurfaces now.

His mother's actions taught him kindness, becoming first teacher.

Children learn values observing parents' actions, not words.

Compassion, humanity's greatest strength, is vital today.

Today, as the world moves forward amidst technology, competition, and a fast-paced lifestyle, sensitivity and intimacy in human relationships have become more important than ever. At such a time, an old but very meaningful message from Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, is back in the news. In a video shared on his official social media account, he said that the first lesson in compassion in his life was taught not by any religious text, school, or spiritual guru, but by his mother. This video was originally recorded on June 25, 2018, but its lessons remain just as relevant today. Perhaps that's why, even years later, its message continues to resonate with people and is being shared rapidly on social media.

My First Teacher Was My Mother

In the video, the Dalai Lama says that his mother not only taught him to be kind to others, but also demonstrated through her entire life the true meaning of compassion. Her behavior, her patience, her affection, and her sensitivity to others became the Dalai Lama's greatest school. This is why he considers his mother his first teacher. He believes that life's most important values ​​are often learned at home, and parents are a child's first teachers.

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Children Learn From Actions, Not From Words

The most important aspect of the Dalai Lama's message is that children learn not just by listening to advice, but by observing those around them. If there is an atmosphere of love, respect, patience, and cooperation at home, these values ​​will become part of children's personalities. Many parents today try to impart moral lessons to their children, but if there's a disconnect between their own actions and words, the impact is diminished. The Dalai Lama's message reminds us that every action in front of children is a silent lesson.

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What Is Compassion After All?

People often confuse compassion with pity, but its meaning is much broader than that. Compassion means empathizing with another person's pain, struggle, or suffering and offering sympathy and support whenever possible. The Dalai Lama has said for years that compassion is not a weakness but humanity's greatest strength. It is an emotion that unites families, builds trust in society, and helps reduce tension and violence.

Why Has The Importance Of This Message Increased In Today's Time?

In the digital age, people seem more connected than ever, but emotional distance is also growing. Social media communication has increased, but face-to-face listening time is dwindling. In such an environment, the Dalai Lama's message becomes not just a spiritual thought but a social necessity. A strong culture of compassion, patience, and respect within families will positively impact children's mental health, relationships, and society as a whole.

An Important Lesson For Parents

This message from the Dalai Lama is also an inspiration for every parent. Children remember what they see every day at home. If they see their parents respecting elders, helping those in need, maintaining restraint even when angry, and being sensitive to others, these qualities develop in their own personalities.

Therefore, it is not enough to just teach good values ​​to children, but it is equally important to show them by living them in our lives.

Humanity Before Success

The Dalai Lama has always emphasized that the goal of education should not only be to create successful professionals, but also to create better human beings. If a person possesses knowledge, wealth, and power but lacks compassion, their success will be considered incomplete. This is why they consider compassion an essential part of modern education and family life.

Why Is This Video Being Liked On Social Media?

The video doesn't offer any complex philosophy or grand sermons. It simply makes a simple but profound point: life's greatest lessons often come from within. This simplicity is resonating with people. Thousands of people shared this message, writing that they too had learned similar values ​​from their mothers or family members. This is why this years-old video continues to inspire people even today.

This message from the Dalai Lama reminds us that changing the world begins not on a grand stage, but at home. A child's first school is their family, and their first teachers are their parents. If we are to raise future generations to be sensitive, responsible, and humane, we must first and foremost instill compassion, patience, and love in our own behavior. Perhaps it is this very teaching that has made the Dalai Lama the greatest messenger of peace and compassion throughout the world.

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