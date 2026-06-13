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HomeReligionAstro Analysis | Why Devotees Choose Standing, Dak And Dandi Kanwar During Sawan

Astro Analysis | Why Devotees Choose Standing, Dak And Dandi Kanwar During Sawan

Sawan 2026 begins on July 30, marking the start of the sacred Kanwar Yatra. From the Shivratri date to Jalabhishek rituals and Kanwar pilgrimages, here is everything devotees should know.

By : Harshika Mishra | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sawan 2026 begins July 30, initiating the Kanwar Yatra.
  • Yatra concludes August 11 Shivratri, devotees offer Ganga water.
  • Kanwar, a decorated structure, carries holy Ganges water to temples.
  • Pilgrims choose Regular, Dak, Standing, or Dandi Kanwar paths.

The month of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra hold special religious significance in Hinduism. This sacred journey will be extremely special for devotees of Lord Shiva in 2026. This year, the month of Sawan begins on July 30, 2026, marking the beginning of the sacred Kanwar Yatra. If you are also preparing to visit Baba Bholenath and perform Jalabhishek this year, then note down the correct date from the beginning of the journey to its end and the offering of water.

When Will Shivratri Be Celebrated

The Kanwar Yatra always concludes on Shivratri in the month of Sawan. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on August 11, 2026. On this day, Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas), who have returned with Ganga water from across the country, will perform the Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva. It is believed that anointing the Shivalinga with holy Ganga water pleases Lord Shiva and fulfills all the wishes of the devotees.

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What Is Kanwar, And How Does The Journey Begin?

A Kanwar is essentially a special structure made of bamboo or wood. Devotees decorate it beautifully with colorful flags, flowers, bells, and various religious symbols. At both ends, pitchers filled with water from sacred rivers (primarily the Ganges River) are tied. Devotees carry this Kanwar on their shoulders, barefoot, and proceed towards their destination, chanting "Bam Bam Bhole" and "Har Har Mahadev."

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Different Types Of Kanwar Yatra

Shiva devotees choose different types of Kanwar Yatra according to their faith, determination, and physical ability:

Regular Kanwar Yatra: Devotees travel at their own pace. They can rest and eat at the Seva Camps along the way, and then continue their journey.

Dak Kanwad: This journey is undertaken at a very fast pace and with strict discipline. Devotees run or walk continuously, without stopping, to reach their destination and offer water.

Standing Kanwar: A rule of this pilgrimage is that the Kanwar is never placed on the ground. When one devotee rests, another companion holds the Kanwar on his or her shoulder. This symbolizes cooperation and dedication.

Dandi Kanwar: Considered the most difficult form of austerity, this journey involves devotees walking the entire distance from the riverbank to the Shiva temple while prostrating (lying down). This journey can take weeks or even months to complete.

 

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Kanwar Yatra begin and end in 2026?

The Kanwar Yatra for 2026 begins on July 30, coinciding with the start of Sawan. It concludes on Sawan Shivratri, which will be celebrated on August 11, 2026.

What is a Kanwar?

A Kanwar is a special structure made of bamboo or wood, beautifully decorated with flags and religious symbols. Pitchers filled with sacred river water are tied to its ends and carried by devotees.

Why do devotees perform Jalabhishek?

Devotees perform Jalabhishek by anointing the Shivalinga with holy Ganga water. This act is believed to please Lord Shiva and fulfill all the wishes of the devotees.

What are the different types of Kanwar Yatra?

The main types include Regular, Dak, Standing, and Dandi Kanwar. These variations differ in pace, discipline, and the physical demands placed on the devotees.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanwariya Sawan Shivratri Sawan 2026 Shivratri 2026 Kanwar Yatra 2026 Kanwar Yatra Dates Dak Kanwar Dandi Kanwar Standing Kanwar
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