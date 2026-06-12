Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Venus governs love, marriage, wealth, luxury, artistic pursuits.

Strong Venus brings charm, success, happy married life.

Fridays are dedicated to Venus, offering specific astrological remedies.

Remedies include wearing white, chanting mantras, and donations.

Friday is considered dedicated to Venus (Shukra Grah). In Vedic astrology, Venus is regarded as the planet of love, marriage, beauty, art, luxury, wealth, comfort, and material prosperity. When Venus is strong in a person's horoscope, it is believed to bring charm, financial success, a happy married life, and overall worldly comforts. On the other hand, a weak Venus may lead to marital conflicts, financial difficulties, obstacles in romantic relationships, and a lack of comfort and luxury.

Why Is Venus Considered So Important?

According to Hindu scriptures, Shukracharya is known as the guru of the demons (Daityas). He is revered as a great scholar and the master of the Sanjeevani Vidya, a sacred knowledge believed to restore life. Astrologically, Venus influences love, attraction, creativity, art, music, fashion, and material pleasures. A well-placed Venus is associated with financial growth, marital happiness, social recognition, and a joyful, fulfilling life.

READ MORE: Astro Analysis | Open Hair At Night? Here's Why Astrology Considers It Inauspicious

Here Are Some Remedies Considered Auspicious on Fridays:

Wear White Or Light-Coloured Clothes: Venus is traditionally associated with the colour white. Wearing white, cream, or other light-coloured clothes on Fridays is considered auspicious and is believed to help attract the positive energy of Venus.

Chant Venus Mantras: After taking a bath in the morning, devotees may chant Venus mantras with devotion and concentration.

Simple Venus Mantra: "Om Shukraya Namah"

Beej Mantra: "Om Draam Dreem Draum Sah Shukraya Namah"

These mantras are mentioned in traditional texts and are believed to help seek the blessings of Venus and enhance happiness and prosperity in life.

Chant Mantras In The Morning: Reciting Venus mantras around sunrise is considered especially beneficial. It is believed to promote positivity, mental clarity, and focus.

Donate White-Coloured Items: Donating items such as rice, milk, curd, sugar candy, sugar, white clothes, silver, or fragrant products on Fridays is considered auspicious. According to traditional beliefs, such acts may please Venus and bring comfort, prosperity, and abundance.

Worship Goddess Lakshmi: Since Venus is associated with wealth and luxury, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays is considered highly beneficial. Devotees may light a lamp and recite Lakshmi mantras with faith and devotion.

READ MORE: Astro Analysis | Who Is Goddess Dhumavati? Know The Story Behind The Seventh Mahavidya

Why Is Venus Important For Marriage And Relationships?

In Vedic astrology, Venus is regarded as the primary planet governing marriage, love, relationships, and marital harmony. A strong and favourable Venus is believed to bring love, understanding, harmony, and happiness in relationships. People facing delays in marriage or challenges in their married life often observe Friday worship, fasting, and mantra chanting dedicated to Venus as part of traditional astrological practices.

Which Gemstone Is Associated with Venus?

In Vedic astrology, the Diamond is considered the primary gemstone associated with Venus (Shukra Grah). It is believed to enhance confidence, charm, creativity, and social prestige. Traditionally, a diamond is also associated with promoting harmony in married life, strengthening romantic relationships, and supporting financial growth. However, astrologers generally recommend consulting a qualified expert before wearing a diamond, as the suitability of any gemstone depends on an individual's birth chart and planetary positions.

READ MORE: Parma Ekadashi 2026: Rare Convergence Of 4 Auspicious Alignments On June 11, Know Muhurat, Vrat Rituals And More

Why Is Venus Important For Wealth and Comfort?

Venus is not only linked to love and marriage but is also regarded as the planet of wealth, luxury, material comforts, and prosperity. According to astrological beliefs, a strong Venus can bring financial opportunities, business gains, personal charm, and a comfortable lifestyle. Venus is also believed to have a significant influence on professions related to art, entertainment, fashion, design, beauty, and creativity.

Simple Remedies To Seek The Blessings Of Venus

Wake up early and take a bath in the morning.

Wear clean white or light-coloured clothes.

Offer prayers to Venus and Goddess Lakshmi.

Light a lamp filled with ghee.

Chant the mantra "Om Draam Dreem Draum Sah Shukraya Namah" 108 times.

Offer white flowers during worship.

Present milk, sugar candy, or kheer as a sacred offering.

Donate white-coloured items to those in need.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]