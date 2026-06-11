Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thursday worship strengthens Jupiter for knowledge, wealth, and marriage.

Wear yellow, chant mantras, donate, and worship banana tree.

These practices enhance career, education, and marital bliss.

Thursday is considered dedicated to Devguru Brihaspati (Jupiter). In astrology, the planet Jupiter is regarded as the lord of knowledge, education, religion, marriage, children, respect, luck, and prosperity. When Jupiter is strong in a person’s horoscope, it brings proper guidance in life, good opportunities, and social respect. On the other hand, a weak Jupiter can sometimes affect education, marriage, financial stability, and decision-making ability.

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Why Is Jupiter Considered So Important?

Devguru Brihaspati is called the guru of the gods. In religious texts, he is considered a symbol of wisdom, knowledge, and righteousness. Jupiter plays an important role in strengthening positive thinking, mental peace, and moral values in a person’s life. A favorable position of Jupiter helps a person achieve higher education, respect, leadership abilities, and financial progress.

Most Auspicious Remedies To Follow On Thursday:

Wear Yellow Clothes: The planet Jupiter is associated with the color yellow. Wearing yellow attire on Thursday is considered highly auspicious.

Chant Guru Mantras: After taking a bath in the morning, one can chant Guru mantras with devotion.



Chant During Morning Hours: The time around sunrise is considered especially favorable for chanting Guru mantras.

Donate Yellow Items: Donating turmeric, gram lentils (chana dal), yellow clothes, honey, or yellow fruits on Thursday is considered auspicious. It is believed that such donations please Jupiter and bring positive changes in life.

Worship The Banana Tree: Worshipping the banana tree on Thursday holds special religious significance. This practice is especially performed for seeking happiness in marriage and family life

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Why Is Thursday Special For Students?

According to scriptures, observing Guru fast and chanting mantras is believed to enhance intelligence and knowledge. Students who wish to improve concentration in studies are advised to wear yellow clothes and chant Guru mantras on Thursdays to gain better focus and positive results in their education.

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Why Is Jupiter Important For A Successful Career And Marriage

In astrology, the planet Jupiter is considered the primary planet governing marriage, marital happiness, family life, and stability in life. A strong and favorable Jupiter in a horoscope brings good relationships, family balance, and marital bliss. People who face repeated obstacles in marriage or are unable to find a suitable life partner often observe Thursday fasts, perform prayers, and chant Guru mantras to seek Jupiter’s blessings.

Jupiter is not only associated with marriage but also symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, decision-making ability, respect, and professional growth. Therefore, worshipping Devguru Brihaspati is also considered highly beneficial for career advancement, job stability, business growth, and new opportunities in life. With Jupiter’s blessings, a person receives proper guidance, which helps them move forward confidently toward their goals.

Simple Thursday Puja Method

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

Wear yellow or clean clothes.

Meditate on Lord Vishnu and Devguru Brihaspati.

Light a ghee lamp.

Chant the mantra “Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah” 108 times.

Offer yellow sweets or gram lentils (chana dal) as prasad.

Donate yellow items to a needy person.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]