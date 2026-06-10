Astro Analysis | Who Is Goddess Dhumavati? Know The Story Behind The Seventh Mahavidya

The ten Mahavidyas (great goddesses) hold special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Among these ten Mahavidyas, Goddess Dhumavati is considered the seventh. Her form is quite distinct from that of other goddesses. While most goddesses symbolize beauty, prosperity, and auspiciousness, Goddess Dhumavati represents detachment, austerity, sacrifice, and the harsh truths of life. Performing special prayers to the Goddess on Dhumavati Jayanti liberates the devotee from fear, enemies, negative forces, and life's obstacles.

In the year 2026, Dhumavati Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, June 22. This day is very important for Tantra Sadhana, worship of the Goddess, and spiritual progress.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2026 Auspicious Time

According to the calendar, Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha.

Ashtami Tithi Begins: June 21, 2026, at 03:20 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: June 22, 2026, at 03:39 PM

Dhumavati Jayanti according to the rising date: 22 June 2026, Monday

On this day, the main worship, fasting, and meditation of Maa Dhumavati will be done.

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How Did Mother Dhumavati Originate?

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Goddess Parvati was once very hungry. She asked Lord Shiva for food. However, when she was denied food for a long time, she became enraged and swallowed Lord Shiva. A huge cloud of smoke then emerged from her body. From this smoke, Goddess Dhumavati appeared.

Another belief holds that Goddess Dhumavati symbolizes the power that persists even after the destruction of the universe. She is considered the embodiment of emptiness, detachment, and ultimate truth. Therefore, her worship is done more for spiritual enlightenment and salvation than for material pleasures.

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Dhumavati Jayanti Puja Method:

Take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.

Meditate on Mother Dhumavati by lighting a lamp and incense at the place of worship.

Offer roasted gram, salty mixture (sev, dalmoth), kachori, and black sesame seeds to the mother.

After this, chant the Dhumavati Mantra 108 times.

Dhumavati Mantra- "Om Dhoom Dhoom Dhoomavatyai Phat.. Dhoom Dhoom Dhoomavati Thah Thah."

Why Do Married Women Not Worship?

According to religious lore, Goddess Dhumavati is considered a Mahavidya with a widow form. Her form symbolizes detachment, renunciation, solitude, and the transience of the world. For married women, marital bliss, good fortune, and family prosperity are considered important. For this reason, some Tantric and traditional beliefs advise married women to refrain from directly worshipping Goddess Dhumavati.

The Famous Dhumavati Temple Near Jhansi

Pitambara Peeth, located in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, is considered one of the country's most prominent Shaktipeeths. Here, special meditation is performed for Goddess Baglamukhi, as well as Goddess Dhumavati. Devotees from far and wide come to the Dhumavati Temple for darshan. Especially during Dhumavati Jayanti and Gupt Navratri, large crowds of devotees gather here. It is believed that prayers offered with a sincere heart yield quick results.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.