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HomeReligionAstro Analysis | Siddhivinayak Temple’s Rs 500 Crore Corridor Project Begins: New Entry, Parking And More

Astro Analysis | Siddhivinayak Temple’s Rs 500 Crore Corridor Project Begins: New Entry, Parking And More

Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple is set for a ₹500 crore corridor redevelopment project aimed at easing crowds and improving facilities. The first phase includes a grand entrance.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 03:56 PM (IST)

Work on the first phase of the Rs 500 crore corridor redevelopment project for Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple is set to begin soon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently performed the groundbreaking ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and temple trust officials were present on the occasion.

Why Is A Corridor Needed? 

Thousands of devotees visit this 225-year-old temple daily, with the number swelling to the millions on occasions like Sankashti, Angarki, and Ganeshotsav. Addressing the growing crowds, long queues, and a lack of parking, the state government has decided to comprehensively modernize the temple complex.

What Will Be Built In First Phase Of Corridor Development?

The first phase of the project will include a new grand entrance, stone cladding inside and outside the temple complex, roof and floor construction in the northern portion, and the development of a basement parking space with a capacity of 120 cars. Subsequent phases will include a weather -protected driveway, a modern queue management system, a safe walkway, an emergency assistance center, and other facilities. 

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Why Is Uddhav Facing Opposition From Shiv Sena?

Local citizens and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) workers have protested the use of the Nardulla Tank ground for a proposed parking space for 120 vehicles for the Siddhivinayak Corridor. They argue that the ground is an important open space for local children and the elderly, and an alternative parking space should be found. The government aims to complete the project within the next two years.

Acharya Pawan Tripathi stated that even today, people can easily visit the Ganesh temple. The BMC has allocated ₹500 crore, with the temple as its sole beneficiary. An entrance gate will be built, along with a parking lot for 120 vehicles. This is the first phase. Further development will take place in the second and third phases. A convenient corridor will be built for devotees. The team that designed the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor has also designed the Siddhivinayak Temple corridor.

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Acharya Pawan Tripathi stated that work will be carried out in conjunction with development and cultural heritage. An AC bus service is currently running between Siddhivinayak Temple and Dadar Railway Station. The construction of a metro station near the temple has also increased the number of devotees. A corridor plan has been prepared for the next two years of work. Construction will be carried out with utmost care for the convenience of devotees. 

Responding to the opposition of Uddhav's Shiv Sena and local people regarding the corridor, Treasurer Pawan Tripathi said that there should be no politics on the temple.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

 

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About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis Eknath SHinde Siddhivinayak Temple Corridor Siddhivinayak Temple Redevelopment Mumbai Temple Project
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