Astro Analysis | Parama Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious Timings, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parma Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu's fast, holds special significance.

This year's observance is confirmed for Wednesday, June 11.

Fasting and worship absolve sins, granting happiness and virtue.

Rituals include early bathing, offerings, and heartfelt prayers.

Parma Ekadashi, which falls during Adhik Maas, is considered to be of special significance. Like all Ekadashi fasts, this Parma Ekadashi is also dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. While 24 Ekadashi fasts are observed throughout the year, when Adhik Maas coincides with the month of Adhik Maas, there are a total of 26 Ekadashi fasts. The two additional Ekadashi fasts are Padmini Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha of Adhik Maas and Parma Ekadashi during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas.



When Is Parama Ekadashi fast?

Parama Ekadashi is the second and last Ekadashi of Adhik Maas. This year, Adhik Maas falls in the month of Jyeshtha, which is why, according to the calendar, the Parama Ekadashi fast will be observed on the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha Adhik Maas. However, there is confusion among people regarding the date. People are confused whether the fast will be observed on June 11th or June 12th. If you are also confused about the date of Parama Ekadashi, here's how to find the correct date and auspicious time for the fast.



According to the Drik Panchang, it is valid to observe the Parama Ekadashi fast on Wednesday, June 11, 2026. Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 12:57 AM on June 10 and end at 10:36 PM on June 11. As such, Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect throughout the day, along with the Udayatithi on June 11, so the Parama Ekadashi fast will be observed on June 11.

Parama Ekadashi fast - Wednesday, June 11, 2026

Auspicious time - 11th June from 5:23 am to 07:07 am

Brahma Muhurta – 11th June from 04:02 to 04:42 in the morning

Abhijit Muhurta – 11:53 am to 12:49 pm

Profit progress time – from 12:21 pm to 02:05 pm

Auspicious Yoga- On Parama Ekadashi, there will be Sarvartha Siddhi and Shobhan Yoga.

Parana time - 12th June from 05:23 am to 08:10 am

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Significance Of Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi is the most important Ekadashi of Adhik Maas. Religious belief holds that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and fasting on this day absolves one of sins. Parama Ekadashi is considered auspicious for attaining ultimate happiness, freedom from sins, and attaining virtue. This Ekadashi is also mentioned in the Padma Purana.

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Parama Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Parama Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Then, meditate on Lord Vishnu and resolve to observe the fast. Now, prepare for the puja. Establish a platform for the puja and place an idol or picture of the deity there. Also, place the Kalash (water pot) next to it. Now, sit on a seat and begin the puja.

First, bathe the idol of the deity, then dress it in yellow clothes and a garland, and apply a sandalwood tilak. Now, offer flowers, fruits, offerings, naivedya, basil, etc., light incense and a lamp, and recite the story. After this, sing the aarti and, with folded hands, apologize to the deity for any mistakes made during the puja.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.