Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rudraksha is revered for Shiva worship, providing positive energy.

Astrology recommends specific Rudrakshas for each zodiac sign.

Wearing involves purification, chanting

Seek astrologer's guidance for personalized Rudraksha selection.

The month of Sawan is considered special for the worship of Lord Shiva. During this time, there is a tradition of offering water to the Shivalinga, offering Belpatra, and wearing Rudraksha, a talisman associated with Lord Shiva. According to religious belief, Rudraksha is considered a favorite of Lord Shiva, and wearing it is believed to increase positive energy, mental peace, and spiritual concentration. In astrology, different Rudrakshas are recommended for different zodiac signs. However, beliefs regarding Rudrakshas can vary depending on a person's horoscope, planetary positions, and personal beliefs. Let's explore which Rudrakshas are considered auspicious to wear according to their zodiac sign.

Aries - Three Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a three-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Aries . According to religious belief, it is associated with self-confidence and energy. Wearing it is believed to reduce negativity and increase focus on one's goals.

Taurus - Six Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a six-faced Rudraksha is recommended for Taurus natives. It is associated with Lord Kartikeya. It is believed to be beneficial for concentration, self-confidence, and mental balance.

Gemini - Four Faced Rudraksha

A four-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Gemini zodiac signs. It is associated with knowledge, wisdom, and speech. According to religious belief, it is believed to aid in studies and concentration.

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Cancer Zodiac sign - Two Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a two-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Cancer zodiac signs. It is associated with the forms of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed to be worn to attain mental peace and maintain harmony in relationships.

Leo - Five Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a five-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Leos. It is one of the most commonly worn Rudrakshas. Religious belief associates it with peace, positivity, and spiritual progress.

Virgo - Four Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a four-faced Rudraksha is also considered auspicious for Virgos. It is associated with wisdom and knowledge. It is believed to be beneficial for concentration and mental clarity.

Libra - Six Faced Rudraksha

There is religious belief that wearing a six-faced Rudraksha is beneficial for Libra zodiac signs. It is associated with self-confidence and mental balance. It is also considered a tradition to wear it during the month of Sawan along with worshipping Lord Shiva.

Scorpio - Three Mukhi Rudraksha

The three-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Scorpios. According to religious belief, it is associated with self-confidence and positive energy. Wearing it is believed to inspire a person to overcome negative thoughts.

Sagittarius - Five Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a five-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Sagittarius. It is associated with spiritual growth and mental peace. Chanting and wearing it during Shiva worship in the month of Sawan is considered religiously auspicious.

Capricorn - Seven Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a seven-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Capricorns. It is associated with Saturn. According to religious belief, it is worn to bestow hard work, patience, and financial stability.

Aquarius - Seven Faced Rudraksha

The seven-faced Rudraksha is also considered auspicious for Aquarius zodiac signs. It is associated with the planet Saturn. It is believed that wearing it can help increase patience and stability.

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Pisces - Five Faced Rudraksha

Wearing a five-faced Rudraksha is considered auspicious for Pisces. It is associated with worshipping Lord Shiva, mental peace, and spiritual progress.

How To wear Rudraksha In Sawan?

Before wearing a Rudraksha, purify it with clean water and place it before Lord Shiva. Rudraksha can be worn on a Monday in the month of Sawan or on any auspicious day after worshipping Lord Shiva. According to religious tradition, the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" is chanted while wearing it.

Instead of wearing Rudraksha beads on a red or black thread, there are also traditions of wearing Rudraksha beads or metal beads. These rules may vary across different sects and traditions.

What Do Astrological Opinions Say?

According to astrological beliefs, Rudraksha are not worn merely as a fashion accessory or jewelry, but as a symbol of devotion and spiritual practice. It is considered more appropriate to consult a person's birth chart and planetary positions before choosing a Rudraksha according to their zodiac sign. Therefore, if a person wants to wear Rudraksha to solve a problem related to a particular planet or horoscope, it is better to consult a qualified astrologer.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

