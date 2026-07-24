Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Follow precise rules for its making, size, and immersion.

The holy month of Sawan holds a special ritual for worshipping Lord Shiva. During this time, the creation and worship of a Parthiv Shivling (a clay Shivling) is considered highly fruitful. According to religious beliefs, performing Parthiv worship in Sawan liberates devotees from all suffering, diseases, and sins, and grants them desired results. According to the scriptures and mythological traditions, worshipping the earthen Shivalinga is considered to be the simplest, most accessible and best way to please Lord Bholenath in Kaliyuga.

Religious Significance And Mythological Context Of Earthen Shivalinga Worship

According to mythology, the tradition of creating and worshipping Earthen Shivalinga was first started by Lord Rama . Before conquering Lanka and building the sea bridge, he dedicated special worship to Lord Shiva by creating a Shivalinga from sand on the seashore.

Main religious and spiritual benefits:

Destruction of sins and fulfillment of desires: In Kaliyuga, worshipping a clay Shivalinga destroys sins committed knowingly or unknowingly and brings happiness and prosperity to life.

Protection from untimely death and fear: According to scriptures, worshipping a clay Shivalinga liberates a person from serious illnesses, fear, and the possibility of untimely death.

Health and child happiness: This selfless worship brings happiness, positive energy, and health to the family.

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Rules For Making Parthiva Shivalinga:

While making Parthiva Shivalinga, it is mandatory to follow the rules mentioned in the scriptures, otherwise the full benefits of the puja will not be achieved.

Selecting sacred soil: Use only soil from a sacred river, pond, or under a Tulsi/Belpatra tree for constructing the Shivalinga. The soil must be completely pure.

Direction consideration: At the time of construction, the seeker's face should always be towards the east or north direction .

Mixture of sacred substances: While kneading the clay, adding some Ganga water, cow milk, cow dung and ash to it is considered very auspicious.

Size Limits: The Parthiva Shivalinga should not be too large. It should be about the size of a thumb and up to a maximum of 12 fingers (approximately 9 inches).

Immediate immersion: The earthen Shivalinga is worshipped on the same day. After the puja and aarti are completed, it should be immersed in water on the same day. Keeping it at home until the next day is prohibited.

How To Make An Earthen Shivalinga On A Bel Leaf?

Worshiping a Shivalinga by placing it on a Bel leaf is considered to yield very quick results. The authentic method for making it is as follows:

Unbroken Belpatra: First of all take a beautiful, clean and unbroken Belpatra with three leaves.

Direction of installation: Place the Belpatra on the puja platform in such a way that its stem faces south and the main (middle) leaf faces north or east.

Making the clay: Make a small round Shivling shape from the purified clay.

Installation: Install this clay Shivalinga on the main middle leaf of the Belpatra.

Construction of Jaladhaari: If possible, make a small clay Jaladhaari along with the Shivalinga, whose slope should be towards the north.

This combination of Bel leaves and clay is very dear to Lord Shiva. When a Shivlinga is installed on a Bel leaf and offered with water, sandalwood paste, whole grains, and flowers, Lord Shiva is quickly pleased and blesses his devotees.

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FAQs:

Q1. When and how should the earthen Shivalinga be immersed?

Answer: The earthen Shivalinga should be immersed in a holy river, pond, or a clean pot in the house in the evening on the day of the puja or after the aarti.

Q2. Can a Parthiva Shivalinga be made from soil from a pot at home?

Answer: If river or pond soil is not available, you can feel free to use clean soil from the pot of a Tulsi or Belpatra plant in your home.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

