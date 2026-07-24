August Vrat Tyohar 2026: Check Dates For Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan And The Eclipses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Onam, Varalakshmi Vrat, Kajari Teej conclude the month.

August is the eighth month in the English calendar. August typically coincides with the month of Sawan. During this time, the monsoon season is at its peak, and the earth is blanketed in a blanket of greenery. In Vedic tradition, this period is considered not only a time of natural beauty but also of penance, fasting, worship, and introspection. Significantly, this year, both a solar and a lunar eclipse are occurring in August. Know the dates of major fasting festivals like Hariyali Teej, Sawan Somvar, Sawan Shivratri, Kamika and Pavitra Ekadashi, Hariyali Amavasya, Raksha Bandhan in August 2026.

August 2026 Fasts And Festivals

August 2, 2026 - Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi

This is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan. It is believed that by fasting on this day and seeing the moon after worshipping Lord Ganesha, one gets the blessings of attaining wisdom, happiness and prosperity.

Sawan Monday - (3, 10, 17, 24 August)

All the Mondays of Sawan are considered very special for performing Jalabhishek and Shiva worship.

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Mangala Gauri Vrat - (4, 11, 18, 25 August)

It is considered especially auspicious for married women. It is believed that it brings uninterrupted good fortune, a happy married life, and prosperity to the family.

August 9, 2026 - Kamika Ekadashi

Kamika Ekadashi is considered to fulfill all desires. The effects of this fast help to eradicate sins.

August 11, 2026 - Sawan Shivaratri

On Sawan Shivratri, water from the Kanwar is offered to Lord Shiva. The benefits of night vigils, Rudrabhishek, and chanting mantras are doubled on this day.

August 11, 2026 - Hariyali Amavasya, Solar Eclipse

Hariyali Amavasya is a festival dedicated to planting trees and remembering ancestors. A solar eclipse is also occurring on this day, although it will not be visible in India.

August 15, 2026 - Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej marks the reunion of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Women observe a fast on this day for a happy married life, unbroken good fortune, and family well-being.

August 17, 2026 - Nag Panchami, Leo Sankranti, Third Sawan Monday

After 23 years, the Sawan Monday coincides with Nag Panchami. On this day, the Sun will also transit into Leo.

August 24, 2026 - Pavitra Ekadashi, Putrada Ekadashi, Fourth Savan Monday

This Ekadashi fast is especially important for conceiving children. On this day, a rakhi is tied to Lord Krishna before Raksha Bandhan.

August 26, 2026 - Onam

Onam is a major festival in Kerala, commemorating the memory of King Mahabali and symbolizing prosperity. It promotes equality, prosperity, and the message of love and brotherhood within society.

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August 28, 2026 - Sawan Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Varalakshmi Vrat, Lunar Eclipse

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan, celebrates the unbreakable love between brothers and sisters, and the Varalakshmi Vrat is observed to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. A lunar eclipse is occurring on this day, which will not be visible in India.

August 29, 2026 - Bhadrapada month begins

The month of Bhadrapada is considered very important for the worship of Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha and the Rishi tradition.

August 31, 2026 - Bahula Chauth, Kajari Teej

On Bahula Chauth, cows are worshipped to pray for the family's well-being and the protection of their children. Kajari Teej is a major festival for women, symbolizing marital bliss, good fortune, and the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

(FAQ)

Q1. When will Sawan begin in August 2026?

Answer: Sawan begins on July 30th and continues until August 28th.

Q2. When will the solar and lunar eclipses occur in August 2026?

Answer: A solar eclipse will occur on August 11, 2026 , and a lunar eclipse will occur on August 28, 2026. Neither eclipse will be visible in India.

Q3. When are Raksha Bandhan and Hariyali Teej in August 2026?

Answer: Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 15, 2026 , and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 28, 2026 .

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

