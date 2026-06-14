Astro Analysis | June 15 Somvati Amavasya: Remedies Believed To Change Your Fortune

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 15, 2026, brings rare, highly auspicious Somvati Amavasya.

Auspicious yogas, strong planetary positions amplify its significance.

Rituals include Durga worship, Peepal circumambulation, and Rudrabhishek.

June 15, 2026, is the Somvati Amavasya of Adhik Maas. If the Amavasya falls on a Monday in Adhik Maas, it is considered the most auspicious day in the Puranas. This marks the first time in 30 years that the Amavasya of Adhik Maas has fallen on a Monday; the previous occurrence was in July 1996.



Adhik Maas Somvati Amavasya 2026 Coincidence

Adhik Maas is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, while Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the ancestors. Penance, chanting, charity, and other religious activities performed on this day help free a person from the ocean of worldly life. This is why this Somvati Amavasya, which has arrived after 30 years, is considered extremely beneficial and is considered the icing on the cake. Certain special measures on this day can bring about significant changes in your life.

According to the calendar, on Somvati Amavasya (the new moon day) on June 15th, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga are also forming, which are considered extremely auspicious. Work undertaken under this yoga is considered successful. Apart from this, you will also get the blessings of the planets because on Adhik Maas Somvati Amavasya, the Moon will be situated in its exalted sign Taurus, Mercury will be in its own sign Gemini, Jupiter will be situated in Cancer, and Mars will be present in Aries.

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Great Measures For Adhik Maas Somvati Amavasya

According to astrological beliefs, the day of Somvati Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for certain special measures. It is said that worshipping Goddess Durga on this day helps pacify the negative effects associated with Rahu and Ketu. Rahu and Ketu are considered shadow planets, and Goddess Durga is described in the scriptures as the presiding deity of these shadow planets. Therefore, worshipping her with devotion is believed to bring positive energy and mental balance to life.

On this day, married women perform 108 rounds of the Peepal tree, praying for family happiness, prosperity, and the long life of their loved ones. It is believed that this practice symbolises strengthening family happiness and good fortune.

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Kaal Sarp Dosha takes away happiness - Those with Kaal Sarp Dosha in their horoscopes may experience obstacles in their career, business, and marital affairs. Sometimes, they report experiencing fear, instability, or recurring dreams involving snakes. In such situations, Rudrabhishek is considered a key remedy, and Somvati Amavasya is considered particularly fruitful for this ritual.

Brings peace of mind and balance - The moon is not visible on Amavasya. In astrology, the moon is considered the factor of the mind and emotions. Therefore, offering rice, sugar, milk, or other white items to Lord Shiva on this day is considered a symbol of peace of mind, positive thinking, and maintaining balance in life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.