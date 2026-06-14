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HomeReligionAstro Analysis | Do This One Thing On Sunday Morning To Change Your Luck

Astro Analysis | Do This One Thing On Sunday Morning To Change Your Luck

In Vedic astrology, the Sun symbolises confidence, leadership, and social respect. From offering water at sunrise to chanting Surya mantras here are simple remedies believed to strengthen the Sun.

By : Anima Shukla | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sun signifies soul, leadership, impacting confidence and life energy.
  • Weak Sun causes low confidence, career obstacles, respect loss.
  • Key remedies: Offer water, chant mantras, donate red items.

In Vedic astrology, the Sun is considered the planet of the soul, self-confidence, leadership, respect, fatherhood, and life energy. Considered the king of all planets, a strong Sun in a person's horoscope bestows social prestige, self-confidence, success in government, and leadership abilities. However, a weak or inauspicious Sun can often lead to a lack of self-confidence, career obstacles, disagreements with the father, and health problems.

Why Is The Sun One Of The Most Important Planets In Life?

According to religious and astrological beliefs, the Sun God provides light and energy to the world. In a horoscope, the Sun represents a person's personality, self-confidence, decision-making ability, and social respect. A strong Sun makes a person courageous, influential, and a leader.

In astrology, the Sun is considered the ruling planet of royalty, administration, government work, fatherhood, and self-confidence. Therefore, its position has a profound impact on a person's life.

These Are Main Measures Taken To Get Blessings Of Sun God:

1. Offer water to the Sun daily - Filling a copper vessel with water and offering it to the Sun God at sunrise is considered very auspicious. This strengthens the Sun planet and transmits positive energy.

2. Chant Surya Mantra – Chanting Surya Mantras with devotion and concentration after bathing is considered beneficial.

Simple Surya Mantra:

"Om Surya Namah"

Beej Mantra:

"Om Ghrini Surya Namah"

Regular chanting of these mantras is considered helpful in increasing self-confidence, mental strength and positive thinking.

3. Worship at sunrise - According to astrological beliefs, sunrise is considered the most auspicious time for worshipping the Sun. Chanting Surya mantras and meditating during this time brings special benefits.

4. Donate red items - Donating wheat, jaggery, copper, red clothes, and red sandalwood on Sundays is considered auspicious. This helps reduce the inauspicious effects of the Sun.

5. Do Surya Namaskar - Surya Namaskar is considered one of the most effective yoga poses. Performing Surya Namaskar daily increases energy and improves mental balance.

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Why Are Special Measures Taken When There Are Inauspicious Effects Of The Sun?

According to astrology, if the Sun is weak in a horoscope or is affected by Rahu, Ketu, or Saturn, a person may face a lack of self-confidence, loss of respect, eye problems, and career obstacles. During such times, remedies such as Surya Puja, chanting mantras, charity, and offerings of water to the Sun are considered beneficial. It is advisable to have your personal horoscope studied before implementing any remedy.

Which gemstone should be worn for the Sun planet?

In astrology, Ruby is considered the primary gemstone of the Sun. Wearing a Ruby enhances self-confidence, leadership abilities, decisiveness, and social prestige. Before wearing any gemstone, one should consult a qualified astrologer.

How does the Sun affect career and reputation?

The Sun is associated with administration, government service, politics, leadership, and high positions. An auspicious position of the Sun helps individuals advance in their careers, assume responsibilities, and gain respect in society. The Sun holds special significance for those involved in government jobs, administrative services, politics, and leadership.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Wedding Season 2026 Begins After Adhik Maas: Check Auspicious Dates

Easy steps to get the blessings of Sun God:

  • Wake up before sunrise in the morning.
  • Wear clean clothes after bathing.
  • Offer water to the Sun from a copper vessel.
  • Chant the mantra “Om Ghrini Suryay Namah” 108 times.
  • Recite Surya Gayatri Mantra.
  • Donate red items on Sunday.
  • Do Surya Namaskar regularly.
  • Respect your father and elders.
  • Follow truth and discipline.
  • Help the needy people.

By doing these remedies with devotion and regularity, one gets the blessings of the Sun God and good changes start taking place in life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the Sun in Vedic astrology?

In Vedic astrology, the Sun represents the soul, self-confidence, and leadership, considered the king of all planets. A strong Sun brings social prestige and success in government.

What happens if the Sun is weak in a horoscope?

A weak or inauspicious Sun can lead to a lack of self-confidence, career obstacles, and disagreements with the father. It may also cause health problems.

What measures can be taken to get the blessings of the Sun God?

Measures include offering water to the Sun daily, chanting Surya Mantras, and performing Surya Namaskar. Donating red items and worshipping at sunrise are also recommended.

How does the Sun affect a person's career and reputation?

The Sun is linked to administration, government service, and leadership. An auspicious Sun helps individuals advance in their careers, assume responsibilities, and gain respect in society.

About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Surya Namaskar' Sun God Blessings Surya Mantra Sun In Vedic Astrology Sun Planet Remedies Weak Sun Horoscope
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