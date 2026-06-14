Astro Analysis | Jyeshtha Purnima 2026: Date, Puja Timings And Powerful Remedies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jyeshtha Purnima, on June 30, 2026, involves fasting and prayers.

Married women fast for husbands, worshipping sacred banyan tree.

Devotees bathe, offer prayers, and seek remedies for prosperity.

Jyeshtha Purnima, also observed as Vat Savitri Purnima in many parts of India, holds deep religious and spiritual significance for married women and devotees. Falling on June 30 this year, the day is marked by fasting, special prayers, and rituals believed to bring marital happiness, prosperity, and peace. From worshipping the sacred banyan tree to seeking blessings for financial stability and offering prayers for ancestors, the occasion combines devotion with age-old traditions. Here is everything you need to know about the date, puja timings, rituals, and remedies associated with Jyeshtha Purnima 2026.

Jyeshtha Purnima 2026: Date And Puja Timings

Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi will begin at 3:06 am on June 29, 2026, and conclude at 5:26 am on June 30, 2026. As per the rising date, the fast will be observed on June 30, 2026. The auspicious time for worship on the day is between 8:55 am and 10:40 am.

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Importance Of Vat Savitri Purnima

On Vat Savitri Purnima, married women observe a day-long fast and perform rituals for the long life, good health, and well-being of their husbands. The vrat is also associated with family happiness and prosperity. Much like Vat Amavasya, women worship the banyan tree, considered sacred in Hindu tradition, and perform 108 circumambulations around it while offering prayers.

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Rituals Associated With Jyeshtha Purnima

Water donation and holy bathing are considered especially significant on Jyeshtha Purnima. Devotees are encouraged to bathe in the Ganga or another holy river and offer prayers to their ancestors. It is believed that such rituals help departed souls attain peace and salvation. During banyan tree worship, offerings such as soaked black gram, wheat, bananas, seasonal fruits, and red-coloured cloth are considered auspicious and are believed to invite prosperity and well-being into the household.

Remedies For Prosperity And Happiness

According to astrologer advice, those struggling with financial difficulties or mounting debt may offer 11 yellow cowries to Goddess Lakshmi on this day. If yellow cowries are unavailable, white cowries smeared with turmeric can also be used during worship. Another commonly followed belief is donating lamps at a river, lake, or temple dedicated to Radha-Krishna on the night of Vat Purnima. Devotees believe this ritual removes negativity and brings happiness and positivity into life.



Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.