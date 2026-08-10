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English NewsNewsIndia'Shah Backed, Suvendu Executed': Abhishek Banerjee On Mamata Convoy Attack

'Shah Backed, Suvendu Executed': Abhishek Banerjee On Mamata Convoy Attack

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah backed the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee’s convoy in West Bengal.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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  • BJP CM Adhikari countered, citing public anger against Mamata.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy in Halisahar was “state-sponsored”, accusing the BJP of targeting opposition leaders. He claimed those behind the incident had been seen with BJP leaders on multiple occasions and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had backed the episode, while West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had “executed” it. The BJP has denied involvement in the incident.

‘They Want To Kill Opposition Leaders’

Reacting to the alleged attack, Abhishek Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee was not only the chairperson of the Trinamool Congress but also a former chief minister who had held several portfolios during her political career.

He alleged that the attackers had links with BJP leaders and accused the ruling party of attempting to eliminate political opposition.

“They do not want any opposition to exist; they want to kill opposition leaders,” Banerjee alleged.

He also accused the BJP of destroying Bengal and claimed that it had failed to deliver on promises made before the election.

His remarks came a day after Mamata Banerjee faced a hostile reception in Halisahar, where protesters surrounded her vehicle, raised “chor” slogans and allegedly threw mud, slippers and stones at her convoy.

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BJP Denies Role

Mamata Banerjee, who had travelled to Halisahar to meet the family of TMC worker Birju Keot, alleged that her vehicle had been attacked despite police being informed about her visit.

The BJP rejected allegations of involvement. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya condemned any attack on Banerjee’s vehicle and said the party did not support such incidents.

CM Adhikari, who denied involvement by the BJP, instead said the protest reflected public anger against Banerjee. He questioned why she had visited Halisahar and accused her of seeking political mileage from the death of a TMC worker.

Keot, the husband of a former Kanchrapara municipal councillor, had been arrested in connection with extortion and other charges and was remanded in police custody. His wife alleged that he was beaten in custody and died following police assault.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
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