Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCricketRicha Ghosh Shatters 28-Year-Old Record, First Player Globally To...

Richa Ghosh Shatters 28-Year-Old Record, First Player Globally To...

Richa Ghosh delivered a sensational innings for India in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa on October 9, breaking multiple records in process.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Richa Ghosh delivered a sensational innings for India in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa on October 9, breaking multiple records in process.

Richa Ghosh delivered a sensational innings for India in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa on October 9, breaking multiple records in process.

1/7
Coming in at number eight with India struggling at 102/6, Ghosh played a match-turning knock of 94 runs off 77 balls, including 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping the Women in Blue post a total of 251.
Coming in at number eight with India struggling at 102/6, Ghosh played a match-turning knock of 94 runs off 77 balls, including 11 boundaries and four sixes, helping the Women in Blue post a total of 251.
2/7
Richa Ghosh surpassed South Africa’s Chloe Tryon’s record for the most runs scored from number eight or lower in a women’s ODI, previously set this year against Sri Lanka.
Richa Ghosh surpassed South Africa’s Chloe Tryon’s record for the most runs scored from number eight or lower in a women’s ODI, previously set this year against Sri Lanka.
3/7
She became only the third player in Women’s ODI World Cup history to score a half-century from number eight or below, joining fellow Indians Pooja Vastrakar (2022) and Amanjot Kaur (recently against Sri Lanka).
She became only the third player in Women’s ODI World Cup history to score a half-century from number eight or below, joining fellow Indians Pooja Vastrakar (2022) and Amanjot Kaur (recently against Sri Lanka).
4/7
At 22, Richa Ghosh is the first player in the 52-year history of the Women’s World Cup to score more than 80 runs from number seven or lower, breaking a record held since 1997 by South Africa’s Ally Kuylaars (74*).
At 22, Richa Ghosh is the first player in the 52-year history of the Women’s World Cup to score more than 80 runs from number seven or lower, breaking a record held since 1997 by South Africa’s Ally Kuylaars (74*).
5/7
Top Scores from Number 7 and Below in Women’s World Cup History: Richa Ghosh – 94 vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam, 2025 | Ally Kuylaars – 74* vs Pakistan, Vadodara, 1997 | Pooja Vastrakar – 67 vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui, 2022 | Alyssa Healy – 63* vs Pakistan, Leicester, 2017 | Deandra Dottin – 60 vs Australia, Mumbai, 2013.
Top Scores from Number 7 and Below in Women’s World Cup History: Richa Ghosh – 94 vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam, 2025 | Ally Kuylaars – 74* vs Pakistan, Vadodara, 1997 | Pooja Vastrakar – 67 vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui, 2022 | Alyssa Healy – 63* vs Pakistan, Leicester, 2017 | Deandra Dottin – 60 vs Australia, Mumbai, 2013.
6/7
Richa Ghosh’s 94 is also the third-highest individual score in Women’s ODI history for a batter coming in after the loss of the fifth wicket or lower. In terms of the Women’s World Cup, it stands as the second-highest score from number six or lower, behind Ashleigh Gardner’s 115 against New Zealand earlier in this tournament.
Richa Ghosh’s 94 is also the third-highest individual score in Women’s ODI history for a batter coming in after the loss of the fifth wicket or lower. In terms of the Women’s World Cup, it stands as the second-highest score from number six or lower, behind Ashleigh Gardner’s 115 against New Zealand earlier in this tournament.
7/7
Richa Ghosh also became the fourth-youngest wicket-keeper batter in Women’s World Cup history to score a half-century and is the first player under 23 in the competition’s history to score over 90 runs in a single innings.
Richa Ghosh also became the fourth-youngest wicket-keeper batter in Women’s World Cup history to score a half-century and is the first player under 23 in the competition’s history to score over 90 runs in a single innings.
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Ghosh Women's World Cup ICC Women's World Cup ICC Womens World Cup 2025

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
Cities
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
World
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
World
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Seat Distribution Chaos Continues, NDA Expected To Take Key Decision Today | ABP News
Ayodhya: House Collapses After Illegal Cracker Blast, 5 Dead | ABP News
Nityanand Rai To Meet Chirag Paswan Today Amid Ongoing Seat Clashes | ABP News
Video of Pappu Yadav Distributing Money Goes Viral, FIR Registered | ABP News
Santosh Kushwaha To Shift To JDU Amidst Clashes, Says Sources | ABP News

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Embed widget