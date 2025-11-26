Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players CSK Have Bought So Far

IPL Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players CSK Have Bought So Far

With 5 IPL titles to their name, Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchise. They have made some notable investments over the years, some of which paid off, while others didn't.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
With 5 IPL titles to their name, Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchise. They have made some notable investments over the years, some of which paid off, while others didn't.

With 5 IPL titles to their name, Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful franchise. They have made some notable investments over the years, some of which paid off, while others didn't.

1/5
Indian off spin-all rounder Krishnappa Gowtham is the 5th most expensive player that CSK have bought at IPL Auctions. The franchise paid Rs 9.25 crore for him for the 2021 season.
Indian off spin-all rounder Krishnappa Gowtham is the 5th most expensive player that CSK have bought at IPL Auctions. The franchise paid Rs 9.25 crore for him for the 2021 season.
2/5
Next up is CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who won three titles with the side. They paid Rs 9.72 crore for him ahead of 2011 season.
Next up is CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who won three titles with the side. They paid Rs 9.72 crore for him ahead of 2011 season.
3/5
Afghanistan's spin bowler Noor Ahmad was bought by Chennai for Rs 10 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He had an impressive run with 24 wickets in 14 matches in his debut season for the franchise.
Afghanistan's spin bowler Noor Ahmad was bought by Chennai for Rs 10 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He had an impressive run with 24 wickets in 14 matches in his debut season for the franchise.
4/5
Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar and New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell are tied as the second-most expensive signing for CSK at Rs 14 crore. The former left the franchise after several years before the 2025 season, joining MI, whereas the latter has been retained for IPL 2026.
Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar and New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell are tied as the second-most expensive signing for CSK at Rs 14 crore. The former left the franchise after several years before the 2025 season, joining MI, whereas the latter has been retained for IPL 2026.
5/5
England's Ben Stokes is the most expensive player the Chennai Super Kings have bought at the auctions so far, having paid Rs 16.25 crore for him. Unfortunately, he only played 2 matches for them in 2023, scoring 15 runs combined.
England's Ben Stokes is the most expensive player the Chennai Super Kings have bought at the auctions so far, having paid Rs 16.25 crore for him. Unfortunately, he only played 2 matches for them in 2023, scoring 15 runs combined.
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Chennai Super Kings IPL Auction IPL 2026 Auction Csk Players Csk Ipl Auction Ipl Auction Most Expensive Players Csk Most Expensive Players

Embed widget