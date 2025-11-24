Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCricketKL Rahul Captaincy Record: How Good Has India’s Stand-In Skipper Been Ahead Of IND vs SA ODIs

KL Rahul Captaincy Record: How Good Has India’s Stand-In Skipper Been Ahead Of IND vs SA ODIs

KL Rahul has been appointed captain of the Indian team for the IND vs SA ODI series as Shubman Gill misses out due to injury. Here's a look at the stand-in skipper's captaincy stats so far.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
KL Rahul has been appointed captain of the Indian team for the IND vs SA ODI series as Shubman Gill misses out due to injury. Here's a look at the stand-in skipper's captaincy stats so far.

KL Rahul has been appointed captain of the Indian team for the IND vs SA ODI series as Shubman Gill misses out due to injury. Here's a look at the stand-in skipper's captaincy stats so far.

1/5
KL Rahul has led India in 12 One Day Internationals (ODIs) before the South Africa Series, with 8 wins and 4 losses under his belt.
KL Rahul has led India in 12 One Day Internationals (ODIs) before the South Africa Series, with 8 wins and 4 losses under his belt.
2/5
In Tests, the wicket keeper-batsman has captained the national team on 3 occasions, emerging victorious twice, and losing a match once.
In Tests, the wicket keeper-batsman has captained the national team on 3 occasions, emerging victorious twice, and losing a match once.
3/5
KL Rahul has only led India in a solitary T20I, ending up on the winning side.
KL Rahul has only led India in a solitary T20I, ending up on the winning side.
4/5
That said, the IPL has seen an extensive run of KL Rahul - The Captain in cricket's shortest format. He has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a total of 64 matches, interestingly, winning 31 and losing 31, an even split.
That said, the IPL has seen an extensive run of KL Rahul - The Captain in cricket's shortest format. He has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a total of 64 matches, interestingly, winning 31 and losing 31, an even split.
5/5
KL Rahul will face a tough opposition in South Africa as he takes over India's reins again in the series, which starts from November 30, 2025.
KL Rahul will face a tough opposition in South Africa as he takes over India's reins again in the series, which starts from November 30, 2025.
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA ODI Series KL Rahul IND Vs SA ODI KL Rahul Captain India Odi Record India Vs South Africa ODIs Kl Rahul Captaincy Record Ind Vs Sa Odi Records

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Celebrities
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies At 89: Why He Was Never Called A Superstar?
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies At 89: Why He Was Never Called A Superstar?
Entertainment
When Global Media Crowned Dharmendra ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’
When Global Media Crowned Dharmendra ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Embed widget