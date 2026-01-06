Khamenei Could Flee Country As US Weighs Intervention Amid Iran Turmoil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Protests continue to rage across Iran against soaring inflation and the sharp decline of the Iranian rial, with demonstrations now reported in more than 250 locations nationwide. As unrest deepens, several international media reports have raised speculation over a possible United States intervention in Tehran. According to a report by the Jerusalem Post, the US, in coordination with Israeli officials, is assessing response options amid the ongoing protests. The report claimed there were indications that Washington may be considering a targeted intervention aimed at assisting the protest movement against the Iranian regime.

US, Israel Signal Possible Intervention Israeli agencies are also reportedly evaluating whether recent developments elsewhere could influence potential regime change dynamics in Iran. Speculation intensified after Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad publicly posted messages expressing support for Iranian protesters on social media platform X. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump also hinted at possible intervention, warning Iranian authorities against using force on demonstrators. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was “locked and loaded” and would act if peaceful protesters were violently targeted. Speculation That Khamenei May Flee Country

Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have contingency plans to leave the country if the situation worsens. The Times reported that the 86-year-old leader could flee Tehran along with close family members and aides, potentially to Moscow. The report cited intelligence sources, though the claim could not be independently verified.

Human rights groups say the situation on the ground remains volatile. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 35 people have been killed and more than 1,200 detained during the protests so far. Among the dead are civilians, children and members of Iran’s security forces. Demonstrations have now spread to at least 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces.