World Record Broken By Smriti Mandhana In India’s 30-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

HomePhoto GallerySportsWorld Record Broken By Smriti Mandhana In India’s 30-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

The Indian women's team was off to a flyer courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's blazing innings in their fourth T20I series clash against Sri Lanka. She even broke a world record in this outing.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
1/5
Smriti Mandhana scored 80 runs off 48 deliveries, and became the fastest women's cricketer to hit 10,000 international runs in the process.
2/5
She reached the mark in 281 innings, beating Mithali Raj's record of 291 innings to 10,000 international runs.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL T20I Cricket World Records

Embed widget