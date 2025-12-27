Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Deepti Sharma Makes History As Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women's T20Is

Deepti Sharma Makes History As Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Deepti Sharma, India's spin-bowling all-rounder continued her great run-of-form in the IND vs SL Women's T20I series to make history and become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the format.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Deepti Sharma, India's spin-bowling all-rounder continued her great run-of-form in the IND vs SL Women's T20I series to make history and become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Deepti Sharma, India's spin-bowling all-rounder continued her great run-of-form in the IND vs SL Women's T20I series to make history and become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the format.

1/5
She achieved the feat during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Women's T20I, being played in Kerala.
She achieved the feat during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Women's T20I, being played in Kerala.
2/5
With figures of 18/3 in that match, she joins Australia's Megan Schutt as the highest wicket-taker (151 wickets) in women's T20Is.
With figures of 18/3 in that match, she joins Australia's Megan Schutt as the highest wicket-taker (151 wickets) in women's T20Is.
Published at : 27 Dec 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Deepti Sharma India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL T20I Deepti Sharma T20i Wickets

