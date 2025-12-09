Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jasprit Bumrah Breaks New Ground: Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah Breaks New Ground: Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of India's fast bowling attack for quite some time, and he crossed a significant milestone in T20I cricket during India's victory over South Africa in Cuttack.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of India's fast bowling attack for quite some time, and he crossed a significant milestone in T20I cricket during India's victory over South Africa in Cuttack.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of India's fast bowling attack for quite some time, and he crossed a significant milestone in T20I cricket during India's victory over South Africa in Cuttack.

1/6
Bumrah picked 2 wickets during the first IND vs SA T20I of their latest bilateral series, which was played at the Barabati Stadium.
Bumrah picked 2 wickets during the first IND vs SA T20I of their latest bilateral series, which was played at the Barabati Stadium.
2/6
He first got rid of Dewald Brevis to secure his 100th T20I wicket, and then dismissed Keshav Maharaj to reach 101 wickets in the format.
He first got rid of Dewald Brevis to secure his 100th T20I wicket, and then dismissed Keshav Maharaj to reach 101 wickets in the format.
3/6
The fast bowling ace has achieved this feat in 78 innings.
The fast bowling ace has achieved this feat in 78 innings.
4/6
He is now only the second Indian to take 100 or more wickets in T20Is. The first to achieve this feat was Arshdeep Singh, who also picked two wickets in the IND vs SA T20I clash.
He is now only the second Indian to take 100 or more wickets in T20Is. The first to achieve this feat was Arshdeep Singh, who also picked two wickets in the IND vs SA T20I clash.
5/6
Jasprit Bumrah won the T20 World Cup in 2024, finishing the tournament with 15 wickets, the second-highest.
Jasprit Bumrah won the T20 World Cup in 2024, finishing the tournament with 15 wickets, the second-highest.
6/6
He recently won the T20 Asia Cup with India, beating Pakistan in the final, and taking 7 wickets in the tournament.
He recently won the T20 Asia Cup with India, beating Pakistan in the final, and taking 7 wickets in the tournament.
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
