UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing

UP SIR List: With the release of the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of voters have discovered that their names are missing from the list. Election officials have urged voters not to panic, stressing that the draft roll is not final and that there is still time to correct errors. A structured claims and objections process is now underway, allowing eligible voters to seek inclusion, correction or deletion of entries before the final electoral roll is published.

Name Missing? What Voters Must Do

If a voter’s name does not appear in the draft list, claims and objections can be filed until 6 February. Election authorities have clarified that different forms apply depending on the nature of the issue. Form 6 must be submitted by new voters or by those whose names have been deleted from the roll. Form 7 is meant for voters seeking the deletion of incorrect or ineligible entries. Form 8 is used to request corrections to existing details such as name, age or address.

These forms can be submitted both online and offline, along with supporting documents including proof of age, address and identity. Voters who need assistance are advised to contact their local Booth Level Officer (BLO), who has been tasked with guiding electors through the verification process.

Election officials have repeatedly emphasised that no eligible voter will be denied the right to vote if they complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

Inside UP’s Largest Voter Roll Clean-Up

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, the ongoing exercise is the largest electoral roll clean-up ever conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Before the SIR process began, the state had 15.44 crore registered voters.

During verification, 2.89 crore names were removed from the draft rolls. The largest chunk,1.26 crore entries, was deleted due to voter transfers. This was followed by 46 lakh entries of deceased voters, 23.70 lakh duplicate entries, and 83.73 lakh voters who were not found at their registered addresses. Additional deletions were made under other administrative categories.

Officials maintain that the exercise is aimed at improving the accuracy and credibility of the electoral roll, and that the claims and objections window is a crucial safeguard to ensure that genuine voters are not excluded ahead of the final publication.