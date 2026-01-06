Don't panic. You can file a claim or objection until February 6th. You may need to use Form 6 for inclusion or deletion, Form 7 for deletion of incorrect entries, or Form 8 for corrections.
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
Election officials have repeatedly emphasised that no eligible voter will be denied the right to vote if they complete the process within the stipulated timeline.
UP SIR List: With the release of the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of voters have discovered that their names are missing from the list. Election officials have urged voters not to panic, stressing that the draft roll is not final and that there is still time to correct errors. A structured claims and objections process is now underway, allowing eligible voters to seek inclusion, correction or deletion of entries before the final electoral roll is published.
Name Missing? What Voters Must Do
If a voter’s name does not appear in the draft list, claims and objections can be filed until 6 February. Election authorities have clarified that different forms apply depending on the nature of the issue. Form 6 must be submitted by new voters or by those whose names have been deleted from the roll. Form 7 is meant for voters seeking the deletion of incorrect or ineligible entries. Form 8 is used to request corrections to existing details such as name, age or address.
These forms can be submitted both online and offline, along with supporting documents including proof of age, address and identity. Voters who need assistance are advised to contact their local Booth Level Officer (BLO), who has been tasked with guiding electors through the verification process.
Inside UP’s Largest Voter Roll Clean-Up
According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, the ongoing exercise is the largest electoral roll clean-up ever conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Before the SIR process began, the state had 15.44 crore registered voters.
During verification, 2.89 crore names were removed from the draft rolls. The largest chunk,1.26 crore entries, was deleted due to voter transfers. This was followed by 46 lakh entries of deceased voters, 23.70 lakh duplicate entries, and 83.73 lakh voters who were not found at their registered addresses. Additional deletions were made under other administrative categories.
Officials maintain that the exercise is aimed at improving the accuracy and credibility of the electoral roll, and that the claims and objections window is a crucial safeguard to ensure that genuine voters are not excluded ahead of the final publication.
Frequently Asked Questions
My name is missing from the draft electoral roll. What should I do?
Which form should I use to add my name to the electoral roll?
If you are a new voter or your name was incorrectly deleted, you should submit Form 6. This form is for seeking inclusion of your name.
How can I correct errors in my name, age, or address on the electoral roll?
To request corrections to existing details like your name, age, or address, you need to submit Form 8. This form allows for amendments to your registered information.
Where can I submit the forms for claims and objections?
You can submit the required forms both online and offline. Remember to include supporting documents like proof of age, address, and identity.
What is the purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh?
The SIR is the largest electoral roll clean-up ever conducted in Uttar Pradesh. It aims to improve the accuracy and credibility of the electoral roll.