Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryIPLIPL’s Ultimate Run Machines: Top 5 All-Time Highest Run-Scorers

IPL’s Ultimate Run Machines: Top 5 All-Time Highest Run-Scorers

The Indian Premier League has seen run-scoring of the highest order from some of the biggest names in the sport. Here's a look at the top 5 all-time highest run-scorers in IPL history.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
The Indian Premier League has seen run-scoring of the highest order from some of the biggest names in the sport. Here's a look at the top 5 all-time highest run-scorers in IPL history.

The Indian Premier League has seen run-scoring of the highest order from some of the biggest names in the sport. Here's a look at the top 5 all-time highest run-scorers in IPL history.

1/5
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend, Suresh Raina, is the 5th all-time highest scorer of the IPL with 5,528 runs in 205 matches.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend, Suresh Raina, is the 5th all-time highest scorer of the IPL with 5,528 runs in 205 matches.
2/5
Next up is Australia's David Warner. He has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in his IPL career, scoring 6,565 runs in 184 matches.
Next up is Australia's David Warner. He has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in his IPL career, scoring 6,565 runs in 184 matches.
3/5
Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's best performers in ICC events, ranks third among all-time IPL highest run-scorers. He represented several franchises in his career, and scored 6,769 runs 222 matches before retiring.
Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's best performers in ICC events, ranks third among all-time IPL highest run-scorers. He represented several franchises in his career, and scored 6,769 runs 222 matches before retiring.
4/5
Rohit Sharma, winner of six IPL titles (one with Deccan Chargers and 5 with Mumbai Indians) has scored the second-most runs in the IPL at 7,046 in 272 matches. The 'Hitman' can take his tally to an even greater total since he is active in the competition.
Rohit Sharma, winner of six IPL titles (one with Deccan Chargers and 5 with Mumbai Indians) has scored the second-most runs in the IPL at 7,046 in 272 matches. The 'Hitman' can take his tally to an even greater total since he is active in the competition.
5/5
At the number one spot is Virat Kohli. He has only played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL since its inception, and has scored a whopping 8,661 runs in 267 matches for them, still remaining active in the coveted league.
At the number one spot is Virat Kohli. He has only played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL since its inception, and has scored a whopping 8,661 runs in 267 matches for them, still remaining active in the coveted league.
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Highest Run Scorers Virat Kohli IPL Stats ROHIT SHARMA IPL IPL 2026

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nehru Agreed With Jinnah's Sentiments': PM Modi Slams Cong For 'Compromising' On Vande Mataram
'Nehru Agreed With Jinnah': PM Modi Slams Cong For 'Compromising' On Vande Mataram
News
‘Inko Dekh Leejiye’: Akhilesh Makes Ayodhya MP Stand, Taunts BJP During Vande Mataram Discussion
‘Inko Dekh Leejiye’: Akhilesh Makes Ayodhya MP Stand, Taunts BJP During Vande Mataram Discussion
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Regulate Or Ban: Karnataka's Online Racing Push Challenges India's New Gaming Law
Opinion
Embed widget