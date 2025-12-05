Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL Auction: RCB's Top 5 Most Expensive Players Ever Bought

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tried and tested many players in their hunt for the title, which finally finished last season. Let's look at their 5 most expensive signings from IPL Auctions.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
1/5
Indian wicket keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is the 5th most expensive player RCB have ever bought. They paid Rs 10.50 crore for him for the 2015 season.
2/5
Sri Lankan spin maestro Wanindu Hasaranga was acquired for Rs 10.75 crore by RCB for IPL's 2022 season.
3/5
Next up is another bowler, West Indian quick Alzarri Joseph. The IPL 2025 champions got him for the 2024 season, paying Rs 11.50 crore at the auction.
4/5
Australia's veteran fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood is RCB's most recent expensive signing, bought during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for Rs 12.50 crore. The investment paid off, as he was instrumental in their title-winning run.
5/5
RCB's most expensive IPL auction signing yet is India's prolific power hitter, Yuvraj Singh. Bengaluru paid Rs 14 crore to acquire this legend of the sport for IPL 2014.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL Rcb Ipl ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU RCB Most Expensive Players

