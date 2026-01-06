Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCurfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening

Curfew Imposed In Nepal's Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What's Happening

Curfew has been extended in Nepal’s Birgunj after a viral TikTok video sparked communal unrest, violence and protests near the India–Nepal border.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Tension continues to grip Nepal’s Birgunj city, located close to the India–Nepal border adjoining Bihar, as authorities have extended a curfew until Tuesday evening following communal unrest triggered by a viral TikTok video. The situation remains tense but under control, with heavy security deployment and strict movement restrictions in place.

Curfew Imposed, Extended Amid Defiance Of Restrictions

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders on Monday afternoon after protests continued despite restrictions on gatherings. As demonstrators from different groups defied the ban and took to the streets, the situation escalated, prompting the District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa to enforce a full curfew from 6 pm on Monday until 8 am on Tuesday.

However, unrest did not subside, leading authorities to extend the curfew first until 1 pm and later until 6 pm on Tuesday. Officials said the repeated extensions were necessary to prevent further violence and to allow security forces to stabilise the situation.

The curfew applies to several sensitive locations within Birgunj Metropolitan City, including Bus Park, Nagwa, Inarwa (East), Sirsia River (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South). All forms of movement, public gatherings, processions and demonstrations have been strictly prohibited during this period.

Viral Video Sparks Communal Tensions

The unrest originated in Kamala Municipality of Dhanusha district after a TikTok video allegedly containing remarks offensive to certain religious groups began circulating widely, as per NDTV. The video, reportedly posted by two Muslim men identified as Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, quickly became a flashpoint, spreading tension across parts of Dhanusha and neighbouring Parsa district.

Local residents apprehended the two men and handed them over to the police, claiming the video threatened communal harmony. Soon after, a mosque in Sakhuwa Maran was vandalised, further inflaming emotions and drawing large crowds onto the streets. Hindu organisations alleged that derogatory remarks had been made against their deities, intensifying protests and counter-protests.

Violence, Police Action and Curfew Enforcement

As demonstrations grew more aggressive, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces. Police said stones were pelted at personnel, and a local police station was damaged during the unrest, reported Hindustan Times.

In response, the DAO authorised security forces to take stringent measures to maintain law and order, including shoot-on-sight orders during the curfew period.

Essential Services Allowed Under Restrictions

Despite the curfew, the administration has permitted movement for essential services. Ambulances, fire engines, hearses, vehicles carrying health workers, media personnel, tourists, human rights representatives, diplomatic missions and air passengers with valid tickets are allowed to operate under security supervision.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and further decisions will be taken based on ground conditions. Security remains tight in the border city, which is considered strategically sensitive due to its proximity to India.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal INDIA
