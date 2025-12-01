Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virat Kohli's ODI Masterclass: His Top 5 Highest Scores of All Time

Virat Kohli’s ODI Masterclass: His Top 5 Highest Scores of All Time

Virat Kohli recorded a blistering 135 off 120 for India vs South Africa in their Ranchi ODI clash. With a vintage Kohli knock as such, let's look at some of his highest scores in the format.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli recorded a blistering 135 off 120 for India vs South Africa in their Ranchi ODI clash. With a vintage Kohli knock as such, let's look at some of his highest scores in the format.

Virat Kohli recorded a blistering 135 off 120 for India vs South Africa in their Ranchi ODI clash. With a vintage Kohli knock as such, let's look at some of his highest scores in the format.

1/6
Virat Kohli's highest score in One Day Internationals is 183, which he scored against arch rivals Pakistan back in 2012.
Virat Kohli's highest score in One Day Internationals is 183, which he scored against arch rivals Pakistan back in 2012.
2/6
Next up is an unbeaten knock of 160. This came in 2018 against South Africa away from home.
Next up is an unbeaten knock of 160. This came in 2018 against South Africa away from home.
3/6
At No.3 is yet another unbeaten knock, this time of 157 against West Indies. Kohli played this inning in 2018 as well, but at home.
At No.3 is yet another unbeaten knock, this time of 157 against West Indies. Kohli played this inning in 2018 as well, but at home.
4/6
Virat Kohli's 4th all-time highest score in ODIs is 154, yet again unbeaten. This came against New Zealand in October 2016 in Mohali.
Virat Kohli's 4th all-time highest score in ODIs is 154, yet again unbeaten. This came against New Zealand in October 2016 in Mohali.
5/6
The former Indian skipper's 5th highest ODI score is 139, which was against Sri Lanka over a decade ago in 2014. Coincidentally, this knock came at Ranchi, where he scored 135 against South Africa on November 30, 2025 .
The former Indian skipper's 5th highest ODI score is 139, which was against Sri Lanka over a decade ago in 2014. Coincidentally, this knock came at Ranchi, where he scored 135 against South Africa on November 30, 2025 .
6/6
In the process of scoring 135 this past Sunday, Kohli also stitched a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma
In the process of scoring 135 this past Sunday, Kohli also stitched a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kohli Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Virat Kohli Odi Stats Virat Kohli Highest Odi Scores Virat Kohli Highest Scores Odi Highest Scores

Photo Gallery

