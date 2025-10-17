IND vs AUS: Men In Blue Gear Up For ODI Showdown In Perth

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCricketIND vs AUS: Men In Blue Gear Up For ODI Showdown In Perth

Virat Kohli steps back in action for team India under Shubman Gill's captaincy for a three-match ODI series against Australia. The first match will be played in Perth.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
This ODI series is one of Gautam Gambhir's biggest bilateral challenges as Head Coach of the Indian team.
Virat Kohli is returning to play for India for the first time since winning the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Rohit Sharma, too, will have his first outing in the national shirt since winning the Champions Trophy. One big change though is that he is no longer the captain.
KL Rahul will play an important role in the side as a senior player, as well as an experience wicket keeper-batsman with Rishabh Pant unavailable due to injury.
Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series. This makes Arshdeep Singh one of the most experienced fast bowlers in the squad.
Youngster Harshit Rana is also among the fast bowling options. However, with Arshdeep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the squad, it remains to be seen if he gets any game time.
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Indian Players Optus Stadium Ind Vs Aus Perth

