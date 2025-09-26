Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCricketAsia Cup 2025 Star Abhishek Sharma's Net Worth Revealed

Asia Cup 2025 Star Abhishek Sharma's Net Worth Revealed

India’s dynamic batsman Abhishek Sharma has grabbed headlines for his stellar performances in Asia Cup 2025, prompting fans to take an interest in his net worth as well.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
India’s dynamic batsman Abhishek Sharma has grabbed headlines for his stellar performances in Asia Cup 2025, prompting fans to take an interest in his net worth as well.

India’s dynamic batsman Abhishek Sharma has grabbed headlines for his stellar performances in Asia Cup 2025, prompting fans to take an interest in his net worth as well.

1/6
Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer of the tournament, emerging as the highest run-scorer.
Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer of the tournament, emerging as the highest run-scorer.
2/6
He has smashed three explosive half-centuries against Oman, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, dominating matches with a strike rate of around 208.
He has smashed three explosive half-centuries against Oman, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, dominating matches with a strike rate of around 208.
3/6
Abhishek Sharma also leads the tally for most sixes in the tournament, hitting 17 sixes so far.
Abhishek Sharma also leads the tally for most sixes in the tournament, hitting 17 sixes so far.
4/6
Apart from his international exploits, Sharma earns significantly from the IPL, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who retained him for ₹14 crore in 2025.
Apart from his international exploits, Sharma earns significantly from the IPL, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who retained him for ₹14 crore in 2025.
5/6
Abhishek Sharma also holds a Grade C central contract with the BCCI, earning ₹1 crore annually, alongside substantial income from brand endorsements.
Abhishek Sharma also holds a Grade C central contract with the BCCI, earning ₹1 crore annually, alongside substantial income from brand endorsements.
6/6
Living a luxurious lifestyle, Abhishek Sharma owns multiple high-end cars and watches, with his total net worth estimated at around ₹30 crore according to media reports.
Living a luxurious lifestyle, Abhishek Sharma owns multiple high-end cars and watches, with his total net worth estimated at around ₹30 crore according to media reports.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Abhishek Sharma Net Worth

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Israel Must Finish The Job': Netanyahu At UN; Slams UK, France Other Countries For Recognising Palestine
'Israel Must Finish The Job': Netanyahu At UN; Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Cricket
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Embed widget