India's Next Match In Asia Cup 2025 - Date, Opponent, And Key Stats

India's Next Match In Asia Cup 2025 - Date, Opponent, And Key Stats

Team India is cruising through the Asia Cup 2025, remaining unbeaten and delivering impressive performances.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
1/6
The Men in Blue began the Super Four stage with a key victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, strengthening their chances of reaching the final. Fans are now eager to know India’s next opponent and the date of their second Super Four match.
2/6
India’s upcoming Super Four clash is against Bangladesh, scheduled for September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
3/6
With India riding a four-match winning streak and Bangladesh coming off a win against Sri Lanka, the match promises to be competitive and closely contested.
4/6
IND vs BAN Head-to-Head: Historically, India has dominated Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of the 17 encounters between the two sides. In the Asia Cup specifically, India has a record of 13 wins out of 15 matches, leaving Bangladesh with just two victories.
5/6
Super Four Points Table: After two Super Four games, India sits at the top of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.689. Bangladesh is close behind, also on 2 points but with a net run rate of +0.121.
6/6
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are yet to open their Super Four accounts. With the semifinals approaching, predicting the top two finalists remains challenging.
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
