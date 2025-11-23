Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'You Have Votes, I Have Funds': Ajit Pawar's Election Remark Sparks Political Storm In Maharashtra

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Maharashtra government, has been criticised by opposition leaders, while the BJP dismissed the controversy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 09:58 PM (IST)
A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar told voters in Malegaon, in Pune’s Baramati region, that he would “reject” funds for the town if residents rejected his party’s candidates in the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections. The remarks triggered strong criticism from opposition parties, prompting Pawar to clarify that such comments are made “only during election time”. As the backlash intensified, NCP (SP) demanded Election Commission action, while Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to downplay the episode, calling it typical election rhetoric.

Ajit Pawar said his remarks should be understood in the context of election campaigning. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Recently, elections were held in Bihar. What did the opposition say there? ‘Elect our government and we will give you jobs’ they had said this, right? During many elections, different people make such statements, but these things are said only during election time.”

NCP (SP) Seeks EC Action

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Maharashtra government, has been criticised by opposition leaders, while the BJP dismissed the controversy, saying the Mahayuti government aims to develop all regions. NCP (SP) has demanded an apology and urged the Election Commission to intervene.

NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said the Election Commission must monitor statements that link public funds to electoral support.

“In a strong democracy it is the moral responsibility (of the EC) to monitor such statements, but we can't see such things happening nowadays,” she said in Nagpur. “I myself have fought a case in the EC but we did not get justice despite having all the papers.”

Chief Minister Fadnavis Responds

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, commenting days after the controversy erupted, rejected any suggestion of discrimination and played down Pawar’s remarks. “Such things happen in an election. People talk like this during an election. But it doesn’t mean anything. After the election, we will work for the development of the region,” he told ANI. “If I go somewhere [during the election], I will also say, ‘If you elect us, we will give you more funds’.”

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 09:58 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra' MAHARASHTRA NEWS
