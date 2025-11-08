Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Jasprit Bumrah On The Verge Of Creating History In Brisbane

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Jasprit Bumrah On The Verge Of Creating History In Brisbane

History beckons as Jasprit Bumrah awaits on 99 T20I wickets. He, very likely, will play in the IND vs AUS match in Brisbane, and hence, will have a chance to make history by taking his 100th wicket.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
History beckons as Jasprit Bumrah awaits on 99 T20I wickets. He, very likely, will play in the IND vs AUS match in Brisbane, and hence, will have a chance to make history by taking his 100th wicket.

History beckons as Jasprit Bumrah awaits on 99 T20I wickets. He, very likely, will play in the IND vs AUS match in Brisbane, and hence, will have a chance to make history by taking his 100th wicket.

1/6
Bumrah has taken 99 wickets in just 77 T20I innings so far.
Bumrah has taken 99 wickets in just 77 T20I innings so far.
2/6
In other formats, such as ODIs, the fast-bowling maestro has picked 149 wickets in 88 innings, another massively impressive feat.
In other formats, such as ODIs, the fast-bowling maestro has picked 149 wickets in 88 innings, another massively impressive feat.
3/6
In Tests, Bumrah boasts 226 wickets in just 95 innings.
In Tests, Bumrah boasts 226 wickets in just 95 innings.
4/6
Unsurprisingly, he played a crucial role in India's ICC T20 World Cup winning campaign in 2024.
Unsurprisingly, he played a crucial role in India's ICC T20 World Cup winning campaign in 2024.
5/6
With another wicket against Australia in the Brisbane T20I, he will become only the second Indian to take 100 wickets in the format.
With another wicket against Australia in the Brisbane T20I, he will become only the second Indian to take 100 wickets in the format.
6/6
Arshdeep Singh, also in this series' squad, was the first and so far the only Indian to hit this milestone.
Arshdeep Singh, also in this series' squad, was the first and so far the only Indian to hit this milestone.
Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah Ind Vs Aus T20 Jasprit Bumrah Records Jasprit Bumrah Stats IND Vs AUS 5th T20I Bumrah T20 Wickets Bumrah T20 Stats Bumrah 100 T20 Wickets

