Explorer
5 Most Iconic Virat Kohli Records As The Star Turns 37
Virat Kohli, one of India's greatest batsmen in the modern era, turns 37 today. On this occasion, let's take a look back at some of his staggering records that redefined cricket.
Virat Kohli, one of India's greatest batsmen in the modern era, turns 37 today. On this occasion, let's take a look back at some of his staggering records that redefined cricket.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Cricket
6 Photos
Shafali Verma Enters Elite List With Dhoni, Gambhir After 87 In ODI World Cup Final
Cricket
5 Photos
Sir James Anderson! England’s Legendary Pacer Receives Knighthood At Windsor Castle
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement
ABP Live Education
Opinion