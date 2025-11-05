5 Most Iconic Virat Kohli Records As The Star Turns 37

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCricket5 Most Iconic Virat Kohli Records As The Star Turns 37

Virat Kohli, one of India's greatest batsmen in the modern era, turns 37 today. On this occasion, let's take a look back at some of his staggering records that redefined cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli has the Most centuries in One Day International (ODI) cricket - 51. He broke the previous record (49), which was set by Sachin Tendulkar, during the 2023 World Cup.
Known as the Chase Master, Kohli also holds the record for most 100s while chasing in ODIs (28).
Over in the IPL, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer by a mile at 8,661 runs so far, all for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Coming back to the international stage, Kohli is the fastest player to 25,000 international runs, having done so in 549 innings.
Even just in ODIs, Virat Kohli holds the record for being the fastest player to 12,000 runs, having done so in just 242 innings, followed by Sachin Tendulkar's 300 innings.
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
