‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that although the Sindh region is not part of India today, “borders can change” and the territory may “return home to India” in the future. Speaking at an event, he emphasised the deep civilisational, cultural and religious ties between India and Sindh, noting that Sindhi Hindus, particularly from the generation of leaders like LK Advani, have never accepted the region’s separation after Partition. Singh also referenced Advani’s writings on the enduring emotional and spiritual connection that Indians and many Sindhis share with the Indus River.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again..."… pic.twitter.com/9Wp1zorTMt — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

The Sindh region, located near the Indus River, went to Pakistan after the 1947 Partition, prompting large numbers of Sindhi people to migrate to India.

Rajnath Singh said Sindhi Hindus, especially from LK Advani’s generation, have continued to feel the separation deeply.

"I'd also like to mention that Lal Krishna Advani wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the separation of Sindh from India," he said.

He added that both Hindus across India and many Muslims in Sindh consider the Indus River sacred.

"Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus consider the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani ji's quote," he said.

Singh further stated:"Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours."

At an interaction with the Indian community in Morocco on September 22, Singh expressed confidence that India would get back PoK without taking “any aggressive steps”, saying the people there have already begun demanding freedom from “the occupiers”.

"PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering," Singh said.

During India’s Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure and Pakistani forces that support it, some experts had argued that India should have advanced into PoK to reclaim territory belonging to India.