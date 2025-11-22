Explorer
Ashes 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s 10-Wicket Blitz Stuns England
Mitchell Starc ran through the England batting order with 10 wickets across two innings in the first Ashes Test match, being played in Perth. Australia has to score 205 runs to win the opening bout.
Mitchell Starc ran through the England batting order with 10 wickets across two innings in the first Ashes Test match, being played in Perth. Australia has to score 205 runs to win the opening bout.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
World
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Advertisement
ABP Live Tech
Opinion