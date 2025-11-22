Ashes 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s 10-Wicket Blitz Stuns England

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCricketAshes 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s 10-Wicket Blitz Stuns England

Mitchell Starc ran through the England batting order with 10 wickets across two innings in the first Ashes Test match, being played in Perth. Australia has to score 205 runs to win the opening bout.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Starc had a terrific opening to The Ashes 2025/26, picking a wicket in the very first over the match.
The Aussie fast-bowling veteran also sent back the other English opener, Ben Duckett, catching him LBW.
Starc completed his 5-wicket haul, and then added two more to pick 7 wickets in the first innings, restricting England on 172.
The ICC WTC 2023 champion secured a wicket in the first over of the second innings as well, notably with an extremely athletic caught-and-bowled, finishing with two more to complete a 10-wicket haul.
He dismissed Ben Stokes in both innings, which means that the English captain has been dismissed 11 times by the Starc in Tests.
Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Mitchell Starc Australia Vs England England Vs Australia ENG Vs AUS Ashes Test Series AUS Vs ENG Ashes 1st Test Ashes 2025 Ashes 2025-26 AUS Vs ENG Ashes Series Mitchell Starc Wickets Ashes 1st Test Starc Starc Wickets

