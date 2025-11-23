Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWith Tears And A Salute, IAF Officer Afshan Bids Farewell To Husband Wing Commander Namansh Syal

With Tears And A Salute, IAF Officer Afshan Bids Farewell To Husband Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Wing Commander Namansh Syal was also honoured with a gun salute by IAF personnel as his mortal remains arrived in his native village.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal were brought back to his native village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, where his wife, Wing Commander Afshan, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer herself, paid an emotional farewell to her husband and fellow officer. Wing Commander Syal died on Friday, November 21, after the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) he was flying crashed during an event in Dubai. The 34-year-old pilot from Kangra district is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter and his parents.

IAF Officer Wife Salutes Husband

In visuals shared by ANI, Wing Commander Afshan was seen paying her last respects to her husband with tears in her eyes. She also offered a salute as she bid farewell, honouring him as both her partner and a fellow IAF officer. Wing Commander Namansh Syal was also honoured with a gun salute by IAF personnel as his mortal remains arrived in his native village.

Village Gathers For Final Rites

The last rites of the 34-year-old, described by the IAF as a “dedicated fighter pilot” and “thorough professional”, will take place in his village, Patialkar. Several villagers gathered to see Wing Commander Syal one last time before the final rites were performed.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tejas India News Indian Air Force India News.
