Explorer
ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Dethroned As No.1 Batter, Replaced By NZ Star
Rohit Sharma had topped the ICC ODI batsmen chart for the first time after his score of 121 against Australia in Sydney. However, New Zealand's star top order batsman has now dethroned him.
Rohit Sharma had topped the ICC ODI batsmen chart for the first time after his score of 121 against Australia in Sydney. However, New Zealand's star top order batsman has now dethroned him.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Advertisement
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion