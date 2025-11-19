Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Dethroned As No.1 Batter, Replaced By NZ Star

ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Dethroned As No.1 Batter, Replaced By NZ Star

Rohit Sharma had topped the ICC ODI batsmen chart for the first time after his score of 121 against Australia in Sydney. However, New Zealand's star top order batsman has now dethroned him.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma had topped the ICC ODI batsmen chart for the first time after his score of 121 against Australia in Sydney. However, New Zealand's star top order batsman has now dethroned him.

Rohit Sharma had topped the ICC ODI batsmen chart for the first time after his score of 121 against Australia in Sydney. However, New Zealand's star top order batsman has now dethroned him.

1/5
This star player is none other than Daryl Mitchell.
This star player is none other than Daryl Mitchell.
2/5
He climbed up the ICC ODI batsmen rankings after a score of 119 against West Indies in the first of a three-match series.
He climbed up the ICC ODI batsmen rankings after a score of 119 against West Indies in the first of a three-match series.
3/5
Rohit Sharma had summited the list for the first time in his career in late October 2025.
Rohit Sharma had summited the list for the first time in his career in late October 2025.
4/5
He scored 73 against Australia in Adelaide, and then an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, forming a 100+ match winning partnership with Virat Kohli.
He scored 73 against Australia in Adelaide, and then an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, forming a 100+ match winning partnership with Virat Kohli.
5/5
Rohit Sharma hasn't represented India since the IND vs AUS Sydney ODI, but is expected to feature in the upcoming white ball series against South Africa.
Rohit Sharma hasn't represented India since the IND vs AUS Sydney ODI, but is expected to feature in the upcoming white ball series against South Africa.
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC ODI Rankings Daryl Mitchell Rohit Sharma New Zealand ICC Rankings INDIA Odi Rankings Odi Batsmen Rankings Rohit Sharma Icc Rank

Embed widget