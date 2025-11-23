French Navy Slams Pakistani Media For Spreading Misinformation On Operation Sindoor

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsFrench Navy Slams Pakistani Media For Spreading Misinformation On Operation Sindoor

In a post on X, the French Navy declared the report contained “extensive misinformation and disinformation”, adding that the outlet only misquoted French officers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
The French Navy has sharply criticised a Pakistan-based media outlet for circulating “misinformation and disinformation” regarding India’s Operation Sindoor and alleged air engagements with Pakistan. The disputed report, published by Geo TV November 21, claimed that a French naval commander had confirmed “Pakistan's air superiority” and asserted that Indian jets were shot down following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. The French Navy dismissed the article as entirely inaccurate, stating that its officer had been misquoted, misrepresented and even misidentified.

French Navy Rebuts Geo TV’s Claims

According to ANI, Geo TV published an article alleging that a French naval commander had validated Pakistan’s version of events surrounding border skirmishes in May.

In a post on X, the French Navy declared the report contained “extensive misinformation and disinformation”, adding that the outlet not only misquoted French officers but also published an incorrect name, referring to the officer as “Jacques Launay” instead of Captain Yvan Launay.

"These statements were attributed to Captain Launay, who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation," the Navy said.

French Navy Clarifies Officer’s Role

The Navy emphasised that Captain Launay’s role is restricted to commanding the naval air station at Landivisiau, where Rafale Marine aircraft are based, contradicting the Pakistani narrative portraying him as a senior operational authority linked to the India-Pakistan conflict.

“When asked the question about operation SINDOOR, he neither confirmed nor denied that Indian aircrafts had been shot down. He refused to comment on possible jamming of the Indian Rafale by Chinese systems,” the Navy clarified.

It further added that he never referenced the Chinese J-10, directly rejecting claims made by Pakistani media.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Pakistan French Navy INDIA Operation Sindoor Geo Tv
