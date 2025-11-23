PM Modi Wraps Up G20 Summit, Unveils Six-Point Vision: Key Takeaways

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg centred on a call for a fair and equitable global future, with a strong emphasis on critical minerals, AI and inclusive technology. In his address during the third session, the Prime Minister stressed the need for “human-centric, global and open-source” technological frameworks rather than systems that are “finance-centric, national and exclusive”. Modi also held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on trade, innovation, defence and strategic cooperation.

Bilateral Meetings With Canada & Japan

The Prime Minister described his meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney as “very productive”, noting that both sides appreciated the momentum generated since their earlier meeting during the G7 Summit hosted by Canada. The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, energy and education.

Modi also held talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where both sides discussed strengthening collaboration in innovation, defence and talent mobility. Modi said India and Japan are looking to enhance trade ties further, describing the bilateral partnership as essential for a “better planet”.





PM Modi said the third session of the G20 Summit focused on building a fair and just future for all, with particular discussion around critical minerals, AI and emerging technologies. He highlighted India’s approach of promoting technology that is “human centric, global and open source”, pointing to the country’s progress in digital payments, space technology and AI as examples of broad, inclusive participation.

Meeting With Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to review cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.





PM Modi’s Six-Point Agenda

During the G20 sessions, PM Modi unveiled six major proposals aimed at launching new G20-led initiatives:

Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus, calling for urgent global action against drug trafficking.

Global Healthcare Response Team, comprising trained medical professionals from member states ready for deployment during crises.

Africa-Skills Multiplier Initiative to support Africa’s development and build a future-ready workforce.

Traditional Knowledge Repository to protect and promote traditional knowledge systems.

Open Satellite Data Partnership to improve access to satellite data for global development.

Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative aimed at strengthening sustainability and value addition in the minerals sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for India after attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, wrapping up a day of key interventions and high-level bilateral meetings.