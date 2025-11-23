Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP State Chief Seeks Time To Meet Shah

‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP State Chief Seeks Time To Meet Shah

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid criticism of the party’s proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid mounting criticism over the BJP’s proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday that he would seek a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for withdrawal of the planned legislation. The Centre’s move, part of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, has triggered political pushback in Punjab, with concerns over the Union Territory’s status and the state’s long-standing emotional and administrative connection to Chandigarh. Jakhar has publicly reiterated that Punjab’s sentiments must not be overlooked.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid criticism of the party’s proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution.

"I have sought time from the Union home minister for a meeting," Jakhar told PTI, adding that he wants the decision regarding the bill to be withdrawn.

"To facilitate the administrative requirements of Chandigarh, the sentiments of Punjab cannot be ignored. Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece. Sentiments of Punjab are attached to it. There should be no ambiguity about it," Jakhar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, Jakhar emphasised in a post on X that Chandigarh is an essential part of Punjab and assured that the “confusion” surrounding the Union Territory will be addressed.

"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," Jakhar wrote on X.

What Has The Centre Proposed?

The Central government has announced plans to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, under which the President will get the power to issue direct regulations for the Union Territory.

A Parliament bulletin revealed that the government intends to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, during the Winter Session beginning December 1, as accessed by PTI.

Currently, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab Governor, since the city serves as the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

Also read
Published at : 23 Nov 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh Bhagwant Mann Union Territory Haryana Haryana. Constitution 131st Amendment Winter Session 2025 PUNJAB President’s Control
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP Punjab Chief
‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP Punjab Chief
India
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
News
Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s Mortal Remains Brought To Himachal After Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show
Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s Mortal Remains Brought To Himachal After Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show
Cricket
Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised Hours Before Wedding Ceremony
Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised Hours Before Wedding Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Behind ₹8 Cr High-Purity Heroin Supply Network
Breaking: ED Seizes Over ₹14 Crore Cash, Gold in Massive Raids Linked to Coal Scam
SIR Row Deepens: Akhilesh Alleges BJP-EC Nexus, Mamata Warns of Rising Deaths
Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget