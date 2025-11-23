‘Chandigarh Is Not Just A Geographical Piece’: BJP State Chief Seeks Time To Meet Shah

Amid mounting criticism over the BJP’s proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday that he would seek a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for withdrawal of the planned legislation. The Centre’s move, part of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, has triggered political pushback in Punjab, with concerns over the Union Territory’s status and the state’s long-standing emotional and administrative connection to Chandigarh. Jakhar has publicly reiterated that Punjab’s sentiments must not be overlooked.

"I have sought time from the Union home minister for a meeting," Jakhar told PTI, adding that he wants the decision regarding the bill to be withdrawn.

"To facilitate the administrative requirements of Chandigarh, the sentiments of Punjab cannot be ignored. Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece. Sentiments of Punjab are attached to it. There should be no ambiguity about it," Jakhar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, Jakhar emphasised in a post on X that Chandigarh is an essential part of Punjab and assured that the “confusion” surrounding the Union Territory will be addressed.

"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," Jakhar wrote on X.

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਭਿੰਨ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦ੍ਰਿੜਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਖੜੀ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਉਹ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਅਤੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਣੀਆਂ ਦਾ। ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਭਰਮ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਭਰਮ ਵੀ ਦੂਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਮੈਂ ਖੁਦ ਇਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) November 23, 2025

What Has The Centre Proposed?

The Central government has announced plans to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, under which the President will get the power to issue direct regulations for the Union Territory.

A Parliament bulletin revealed that the government intends to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, during the Winter Session beginning December 1, as accessed by PTI.

Currently, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab Governor, since the city serves as the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana.