1 Killed, 21 Injured In Israeli Strike On Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Leader

HomeNewsWorld1 Killed, 21 Injured In Israeli Strike On Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Leader

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Israel said on Sunday that it had carried out an air strike targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff in Beirut, marking its first attack on the Lebanese capital in months and leaving a gaping, smoke-filled hole in the side of a residential building. According to AFP journalists at the scene, debris was scattered across the street as emergency crews moved in. Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed at least 1 death and 21 wounded, calling it a “preliminary toll”. The strike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, a densely populated Hezbollah stronghold, and caused “injuries and significant damage”, according to the National News Agency. 

Israel Says It Targeted Hezbollah Chief Of Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he authorised the strike, describing the target as a senior figure responsible for leading Hezbollah’s “buildup and rearmament”.

“A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah chief of staff, who had been leading the terrorist organisation’s buildup and rearmament,” his office said.

“Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times.”

AFP reporters said the strike hit the third and fourth floors of a nine-storey building. Ambulances arrived quickly, and rescuers were seen inspecting damaged apartments.

First Strike On Beirut Suburbs Since June

NNA reported that three missiles were fired at the building in Haret Hreik, damaging vehicles and nearby structures. Israel has carried out near-daily strikes in Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire, usually targeting Hezbollah positions in the south and east of the country. However, Sunday’s strike was the first in Beirut’s southern suburbs since 5 June, when Israel reported hitting a Hezbollah drone factory.

The attack followed an earlier strike on Aita al-Shaab, where the Lebanese health ministry said one person was killed.

Hezbollah, weakened by its conflict with Israel that escalated from October 2023, has come under increasing pressure from Israel and the United States to disarm, a demand the group has rejected.

Netanyahu said earlier on Sunday that Israel would do “everything necessary” to stop Hezbollah from regrouping in Lebanon.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Israel Lebanon Beirut Netanyahu Hezbollah Hamas
