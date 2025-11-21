Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryIPLVirat Kohli’s Mega IPL Stands: His Longest, Most Dominant Partnerships Explored

Virat Kohli’s Mega IPL Stands: His Longest, Most Dominant Partnerships Explored

Virat Kohli has made plenty of runs for RCB alone in his storied IPL career. However, there have also been occasions where he found the perfect partner, forming stands that gave bowlers nightmares.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli has made plenty of runs for RCB alone in his storied IPL career. However, there have also been occasions where he found the perfect partner, forming stands that gave bowlers nightmares.

Virat Kohli has made plenty of runs for RCB alone in his storied IPL career. However, there have also been occasions where he found the perfect partner, forming stands that gave bowlers nightmares.

1/5
Virat Kohli's biggest partnership in IPL for RCB is with South African veteran AB de Villiers. They formed a massive 229- run stand. The former scored 109, and the latter 129 on that day against Gujarat Lions in 2016. This is also the biggest partnership in IPL history.
Virat Kohli's biggest partnership in IPL for RCB is with South African veteran AB de Villiers. They formed a massive 229- run stand. The former scored 109, and the latter 129 on that day against Gujarat Lions in 2016. This is also the biggest partnership in IPL history.
2/5
Kohi's second-biggest IPL partnership is also with AB de Villiers. This was a 215-run stand against Mumbai Indians in 2015. They scored 88 and 133 runs, respectively.
Kohi's second-biggest IPL partnership is also with AB de Villiers. This was a 215-run stand against Mumbai Indians in 2015. They scored 88 and 133 runs, respectively.
3/5
Chris Gayle is up next, forming a 204 run partnership with Virat Kohli against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012. The former scored 128 and the latter finished on 73.
Chris Gayle is up next, forming a 204 run partnership with Virat Kohli against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012. The former scored 128 and the latter finished on 73.
4/5
Indian youngster Devdutt Padikkal has also had a memorable outing with the former RCB skipper. He recorded a 181-run opening stand with him against Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Padikkal scored 101, Kohli chipped in with 72, winning the match by 10 wickets.
Indian youngster Devdutt Padikkal has also had a memorable outing with the former RCB skipper. He recorded a 181-run opening stand with him against Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Padikkal scored 101, Kohli chipped in with 72, winning the match by 10 wickets.
5/5
Virat Kohli's fifth biggest IPL partnership is with Faf du Plessis, another South African veteran. This stand was of 172 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, wherein Kohli got a ton, and du Plessis made 71.
Virat Kohli's fifth biggest IPL partnership is with Faf du Plessis, another South African veteran. This stand was of 172 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, wherein Kohli got a ton, and du Plessis made 71.
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Stats Virat Kohli Records IPL Stats IPL Records IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Virat Kohli Ipl Stats Virat Kohli Best Scores Virat Kohli Ipl Best Score Kohli Ipl Stats Kohli Ipl

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Embed widget