Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised Hours Before Wedding Ceremony

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana was set to tie the knot in Sangli on Sunday, with her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies completed the previous night.

The wedding was scheduled for this afternoon, but an unexpected health emergency involving her father cast a shadow over the celebrations. His condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly, leading to his urgent admission to a private hospital in Sangli. Doctors have confirmed that he is currently stable.

Ambulance Rush Creates Panic

According to early reports, Smriti’s father fell unwell during the wedding preparations, causing panic among attending guests and family members. An ambulance had to be called to the venue immediately, and he was quickly shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident created a brief tense atmosphere at the wedding site before doctors assured that his condition was under control.

VIDEO | Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/K5EVJwyR4h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

Wedding Postponed

The intimate wedding scheduled to take place at Smriti’s farmhouse in Sangli, with only a limited number of guests, has now reportedly been put on hold indefinitely.

Several members of the Indian women’s cricket team have already arrived in the city over the past two days. The main ceremony was scheduled to begin at 4 pm today.

A Love Story Since 2019

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have been together since 2019, keeping their relationship private in its early phase. They made their relationship public in 2024.

Earlier this year, Palash famously proposed to Smriti on one knee at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium - a moment that quickly went viral. Recently, another video of the couple dancing to the song “Tenu Leke Main Jawanga” from Salman Khan’s film Salaam-e-Ishq has also been widely shared on social media.