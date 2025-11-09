Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL Records: CSK's Top 5 Highest Run Scorers Ft. MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint-most successful IPL franchise so far, having won the title 5 times. They have had a storied run, with some legendary players among their top scorers.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
MS Dhoni leads the chart with a whopping 4,865 runs so far. He has played for this franchise more than anyone else, and hence, ranks number one in this regard.
Suresh Raina, Dhoni's long-time deputy at CSK, ranks second with 4,687 runs. He was an explosive batsman, was earned the moniker Mr. IPL with his performances
Next up is South African veteran, Faf Du Plessis. He scored 2,721 for CSK in the IPL. Much less than Dhoni and Raina, but still the third-most in history.
Chennai's young sensation and current captain, Rituraj Gaikwad is already at number four despite only debuting for the side in 2020. He has scored 2,502 runs, and has the potential score a lot more in the future.
The fifth highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL is Ravindra Jadeja with 2,198 runs. He is a prolific all-rounder and a livewire on the field.
Published at : 09 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
