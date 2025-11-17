Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Most Expensive Releases: Top 5 Big-Money Stars Shown The Door

IPL 2026 Most Expensive Releases: Top 5 Big-Money Stars Shown The Door

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Andre Russell made headline as the two parties ended a long, storied run. Notably, the West Indian is also one of the most expensive IPL 2026 releases.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk emerged as a revelation for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He has brought back to the side in the following auctions for Rs 9 crore via the RTM option, but failed to replicate his heroics.
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi spent a few years at the Lucknow Super Giants, and was released from the franchise this year at an evaluation of Rs 11 crore. He performed decently last year, picking 9 wickets, and could be a big draw at the IPL 2026 auctions.
Andre Russell had been with KKR since 2014, winning two titles with the franchise and providing countless memorable innings. Unfortunately, he hasn't been at his best in the last few editions, ultimately surfacing as a Rs 12 crore release.
Matheesha Pathirana brew trouble for batsmen in his initial IPL seasons, courtesy of his unorthodox slinging action. However, he had a pretty average outing with CSK in the latest edition, resulting in a Rs 13 crore release from the 5-time champions.
Venkatesh Iyer is the third-most expensive Indian player ever bought in an IPL auction. KKR acquired him for Rs 23.75 after an impressive run in 2024, but he too, like McGurk, had a disappointing season last year, resulting in his release.
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Andre Russell Jake Fraser-McGurk Ravi Bishnoi Venkatesh Iyer IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Ipl Retentions Most Expensive Ipl Players Ipl Released Players Ipl Releases Most Expensive Ipl Releases Most Expensive Ipl Players Released Ipl 2026 Players Pathirana

Opinion
Embed widget