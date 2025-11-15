Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Club, Reaches Extremely Rare Test Cricket Milestone

Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Club, Reaches Extremely Rare Test Cricket Milestone

India's Ravindra Jadeja has become only the fourth player in Test cricket history to hit 4,000 runs and take 300 wickets. He is only the second Indian to do so, alongside the legendary Kapil Dev.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
India's Ravindra Jadeja has become only the fourth player in Test cricket history to hit 4,000 runs and take 300 wickets. He is only the second Indian to do so, alongside the legendary Kapil Dev.

India's Ravindra Jadeja has become only the fourth player in Test cricket history to hit 4,000 runs and take 300 wickets. He is only the second Indian to do so, alongside the legendary Kapil Dev.

1/5
Jadeja achieved this feat on the second day of the India vs South Africa Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Jadeja achieved this feat on the second day of the India vs South Africa Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
2/5
He is also the fastest player to reach this milestone, having done so in just 87 Test matches.
He is also the fastest player to reach this milestone, having done so in just 87 Test matches.
3/5
Jadeja hit 27 runs off 45 balls in the firs inning for India, holding the fort on one end as wickets tumbled on the other.
Jadeja hit 27 runs off 45 balls in the firs inning for India, holding the fort on one end as wickets tumbled on the other.
4/5
His 300th wicket, though, came a long time back, and currently, he is on 338 Test wickets.
His 300th wicket, though, came a long time back, and currently, he is on 338 Test wickets.
5/5
Other players to reach this historic milestone are Kapil Dev, as mentioned, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori
Other players to reach this historic milestone are Kapil Dev, as mentioned, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
