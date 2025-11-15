Explorer
Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Club, Reaches Extremely Rare Test Cricket Milestone
India's Ravindra Jadeja has become only the fourth player in Test cricket history to hit 4,000 runs and take 300 wickets. He is only the second Indian to do so, alongside the legendary Kapil Dev.
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
