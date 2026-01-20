Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBold, Chic, Powerful: 8 Times Sonakshi Sinha Styled Blazer Like A True Diva

Bold, Chic, Powerful: 8 Times Sonakshi Sinha Styled Blazer Like A True Diva

From sharp tailoring to effortless glam, Sonakshi Sinha stuns in blazer looks that blend power, elegance, and modern diva style effortlessly.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
From sharp tailoring to effortless glam, Sonakshi Sinha stuns in blazer looks that blend power, elegance, and modern diva style effortlessly.

Blazer Looks By Sonakshi Sinha That Scream Confidence And Elegance

1/8
Earthy Neutrals With A Sensual Edge: Sonakshi Sinha nails tonal dressing in an oversized brown blazer worn effortlessly slouched for a relaxed, menswear-inspired fit. Paired with a satin slip dress in warm caramel tones, the look balances strong tailoring with soft elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ aslisona)
Earthy Neutrals With A Sensual Edge: Sonakshi Sinha nails tonal dressing in an oversized brown blazer worn effortlessly slouched for a relaxed, menswear-inspired fit. Paired with a satin slip dress in warm caramel tones, the look balances strong tailoring with soft elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ aslisona)
2/8
Retro Plaid Meets Modern Cool: In this muted plaid blazer with a relaxed fit, Sonakshi channels vintage tailoring with a contemporary twist. Styled with a clean white tank and wide-leg denim, the blazer becomes the hero of this effortless, laid-back ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ aslisona)
Retro Plaid Meets Modern Cool: In this muted plaid blazer with a relaxed fit, Sonakshi channels vintage tailoring with a contemporary twist. Styled with a clean white tank and wide-leg denim, the blazer becomes the hero of this effortless, laid-back ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ aslisona)
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Outfits Bollywood Fashion Trends Sonakshi Sinha Blazer Looks Sonakshi Sinha Fashion Bollywood Blazer Style Women In Blazers

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget